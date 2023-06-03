'It's more than harsh' - Cork boss John Cleary fumes at penalty call in Kerry defeat

Cork manager John Cleary was fuming over referee David Gough’s decision to award Kerry a game-changing second-half penalty. The spotkick was given for a Seán Powter foul on Paul Geaney outside the large parallelogram which Gough saw as having denied the Kerry forward a goalscoring opportunity.

Cleary watched the incident back following his team’s two-point defeat to Kerry in Saturday’s Sam Maguire second round group game and was adamant that no goalscoring opportunity had been prevented by Powter’s actions.

Had Geaney got past the Cork sweeper, two more red shirts - Daniel O’Mahony and Brian O’Driscoll - lined the Kerry forward’s path to goal.

Initial interpretations were that Powter’s foul had been adjudged to have taken place inside the large parallelogram, but Cleary confirmed that it was communicated to the Cork players that the penalty was for the denial of a green flag chance.

“To tell you the truth, I just saw Seán Powter and Paul Geaney coming together. I couldn't make a decision on it, but I watched it inside now two minutes ago. How it's a penalty is beyond me. If it's a goalscoring opportunity, Dan O'Mahony is straight behind him,” said a vexed Cleary.

“Powter came out, the two of them came together and I think a free at most. But a black card on top of that, if they're going to be giving penalties for that...to me, watch it back, ye can see yourselves. Man inside, coming nearly practically along the end line. Very harsh decision.”

In the 11 second-half minutes before the incident, Cork had outscored Kerry 0-4 to 0-1 to pare a 0-9 to 0-5 interval deficit back to the minimum.

The Cork manager agreed with the assessment that the penalty call, converted by David Clifford, and Cork being reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes was the game’s turning point.

“Yes. It wasn't [a penalty]. Look at it yourselves. Man behind him. They're going to be giving penalties all day long if this is what is [given].

“It wasn't to me a goalscoring opportunity. I've looked at the video, I couldn't see it properly [initially], but when I looked at the video myself, it's more than harsh. It was outside the square. There's no question about that.”

As for Jack O’Connor’s view of the call?

“I don't have a view, really. All I'll say is the rule is there. There is no one better than David Gough for implementing the rules. He is at the top of his game. And if he thought it was a penalty, it was a penalty,” remarked the Kerry manager.

“I wouldn't have been too put out if it had been a 20-yard free. The rule is obviously there. It has never been implemented in a game I've been involved in before. So, this was a first for me - but I am delighted with it.”

The penalty put Kerry four back in front, 1-10 to 0-9. They led 1-12 to 0-10 when Powter returned from the bin. Cork never got closer than two in the final quarter.