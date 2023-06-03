Three ways that Cork can get at Kerry

1: Reverse the Powter ploy

McGrath Cup references carry no currency on the first weekend of June, so bear with us on this one. Management experimented with Seán Powter — an All-Star nominated defender last season — at centre-forward for their opening game of 2023 against Kerry.

The experiment worked a treat. Powter’s power and turn of pace was at the root of Cork’s opening goal of five that evening.

Onto the league and the experiment became normal — and welcome — practice. Powter was their leading goalscorer with four green flags.

But sides have copped onto his threat. Clare shadowed him into the wings and out of harm’s way during the Munster quarter-final. Louth tagged him to similar effect. Powter is beginning to look a little lost along a crowded ‘45.

With defenders Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh injured, there was an option to move Powter back to his old half-back, sweeper when not in possession and attacking from deep when in possession role. Remember his man of the match performance from this very approach in the 2020 Munster semi-final win over today’s opponents.

The team announced on Friday would suggest that’s not in management’s thinking. Of course, that could still change.

Cork are not currently getting enough from one of their most dynamic footballers. Seán O’Shea hasn’t been motoring freely of late. Put Powter back to number six and get him to run the All-Star centre-forward. The evidence for leaving him in the Cork half-forward line is growing thinner and thinner.

2: Test the midfield mettle

How is the confidence of Kerry midfielders Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor after being so thoroughly outperformed by Mayo’s Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor?

Cork need to find this out as early and as often as possible this afternoon.

Cork don’t really have a short restart strategy in the locker, so we’re expecting to again see Micheál Aodh Martin kick long to that loaded left flank. Now, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Kerry’s outstanding midfield fetcher retired last January. Cork’s Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan, as they showed in Páirc Tailteann, are strong and reliable in the air. And when the two in-form midfielders don’t produce clean takes, Cork need to do as they did in Navan and flood the breaking ball area with red shirts and chaos to hoover up the loose possession.

Brian O’Driscoll, Killian O’Hanlon, and Ruairí Deane all have important roles to play here.

A couple of early wins in this department will test the mettle of Kerry’s eight and nine.

3: Turn up the dial on pressure cooker

This is more psychological than tactical. Kerry travel with a weight on their shoulders. The All-Ireland champions are under a small bit of early summer pressure. It is they, not their hosts, who need the two points more.

The longer into the game the visitors fail to put Cork away, the more they will feel that pressure grow and tighten. And the same as Kerry’s 2019 Munster final win and 2020 Munster semi-final defeat — both played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — the longer Cork can remain in the hunt, the greater their belief will grow.

A more recent example of such is Cork’s hosting of Dublin in the League earlier this year. Their defending was smart and structured. The Dubs didn’t score from play until the 17th minute. At the other end, Cork took account of and took out Dublin sweeper Cian Murphy, primarily with long kickpasses over the top from Mattie Taylor and Rory Maguire. But for a bit of composure and luck at the finish, they’d have taken the verdict.

Cork have a habit of falling to teams around or below their own level but rising to those above them on the ladder. With confidence imbued from outlasting Louth and bagging the one group win they needed, they’ll relish digging in and holding onto Kerry for as long as possible today.