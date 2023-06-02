Liam Gordon to referee Munster senior hurling final

Galway's Liam Gordon has been named as the referee for the Munster senior hurling final between Clare and Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, June 11.
Gordon took charge of Limerick's Munster championship opener against Waterford earlier this season in which he sent off Gearóid Hegarty for a second yellow card.
Dublin's Sean Stack will take charge of the Leinster senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park, also on June 11.
Stack oversaw Galway's win over Wexford in this year's Leinster championship round robin stage.
The GAA have also finalised the fixture details for both games.
Munster senior hurling championship final: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 1.45pm. Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway) (E.T. & Winner on the Day if Required)
Leinster senior hurling championship final: Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm. Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin) (E.T. & Winner on the Day if Required)