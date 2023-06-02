Larry Tompkins hopes Cork and Kildare have stomach to rattle big guns

The Dublin and Kerry empires might not be crumbling just yet but Larry Tompkins hopes Kildare and Cork can take advantage of their cracks in Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup round-robin games.

If only he was as assured that his native Kildare would give Dublin a run for their money as he expects Cork will against Kerry. Yes, on two occasions this year Kildare have lost by narrow margins to their vaunted neighbours but their draw against Sligo makes him wonder where they truly stand.

“It’s very hard to know what’s their true form this year,” says Tompkins. “They went through the National League being very poor and giving unacceptable performances to winning games. They lost heavily to Derry and Cork at home. I was at the Cork game in Newbridge and they looked very poor. But the week before they went to Croke Park and they were like a totally different team against Dublin.

“Tradition is a big thing still in football. My father had a saying, ‘The day you expect Kildare to do anything, forget about it. But the day you expect them to do nothing, that’s when they deliver.’ Against Sligo, you’d have expected them to win but they struggled again. Confidence is a huge thing and they’re capable of doing anything.”

All Tompkins hopes is they don’t settle for a moral victory in UPMC Nowlan Park. The nature of the championship doesn’t lend itself to Kildare going all-out to win the game. “It’s like Cork-Kerry. If Cork are going to stand tall, they have to beat Kerry but it’s not the be-all and end-all. As Lee Keegan says, these are not groups of death, they’re the groups of life. You could have a team losing three times winning an All-Ireland and that just doesn’t add up.

TIME TO STAND UP: Kildare manager Glenn Ryan will be plotting an upset win. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“Kildare did have a break but most of the teams that had one were victorious over the two weekends and you wonder if doing well in the provinces is worth as much as it used to be. You thought Dublin would beat Roscommon and they’re not going to be winning an All-Ireland with that lack of intensity.

"Cork could play well on Saturday and could lose to Kerry by four or five points but really what good is that going to do them? The same with Kildare. There comes a time when you have to stand up and realise moral victories aren’t enough anymore.”

Kildare’s zonal policy has worked well against Dublin but Tompkins was more pleased with the attitude the Lilywhites have shown when previously they were losers before throw-in.

“Kildare will hopefully have learned from the last game when they went out and had a cut off Dublin. In previous years, Kildare were a beaten team before they went out onto the field and looking to keep the score down and thinking, ‘Jees, that’d be great?’ But they threw the shackles off the last day and they have to do similar now.

“Daniel Flynn, we all know he is a talented footballer but does he show enough consistency? He needs to be prominent every day. This group have been there a while now and it’s their time to do something. Whether they have the stomach for it remains to be seen but they have beaten good teams in the last few years.”

Larry Tompkins: 'Tradition is a big thing still in football.' Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

As for Glenn Ryan’s post-Leinster semi-final comments about Dublin’s familiarity with Croke Park, Tompkins stresses that doesn’t apply in Kilkenny as much as he says the Kildare manager’s remarks had some truth in them.

“Dublin know every blade of grass in Croke Park but as a player I would want to be playing all the time in Croke Park. It’s in Croke Park where you want to beat Dublin. That’s where it’s going to mean the most but I could see where he was coming from because it’s a cosy cartel for Dublin being there all the time.”

Seeing Cork captain and his Castlehaven club-mate Brian Hurley back in the team fills Tompkins with optimism that Cork can beat Kerry this afternoon.

“Cork do have a chance. The two teams that need a win most this weekend are Cork and Kildare. Kerry will want to win it badly but Cork getting back to winning ways after six weeks off will be a big help and knock off the cobwebs. They will have a lot of confidence.

“With Brian Hurley back, he’s vital. When he’s missing, I’m worried but great to see him back because he’s a classy footballer. If Kerry were missing David Clifford, you’d be saying, ‘that’s some foundation gone there’. Equally, if (Shane) McGuigan was missing for Derry or Con O’Callaghan in Dublin. When Brian Hurley is missing, Cork are at a loss. He brings great direction and leadership. He comes up with scores when they’re needed. I expect it to be a cracker and hope Cork have the stomach like Kildare to pull it off.”