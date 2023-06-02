Team news: Kerry make two changes for Cork clash, Mulkerrin back in Galway squad

Paul Murphy is to make his first start for Kerry since their heavy Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary; after his severe kneecap injury earlier last year, Seán Mulkerrin is named in the Galway squad for the first time since 2021.
Team news: Kerry make two changes for Cork clash, Mulkerrin back in Galway squad

TEAM NEWS: Kerry make two changes to their side which will make the trip to Pàirc Uì Chaoimh to face Cork. Pic:  Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 10:57
John Fogarty

Paul Murphy is to make his first start for Kerry since their heavy Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary in Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 2 clash with Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rathmore man is one of two personnel switches from the defeat to Mayo last Saturday week. Dylan Casey makes way for him and Tony Brosnan drops to the bench and is replaced by Killian Spillane.

The team shows four changes from the side that started last year’s Munster semi-final win over Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn. While Brosnan and Stephen O’Brien who began that game are among the substitutes on this occasion, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Adrian Spillane are not in the matchday 26. Ó Beaglaoich was in the squad for the Mayo game in Killarney.

Pádraic Joyce also makes a couple of changes to his Galway side for their Westmeath clash following their opening round win over Tyrone. Injured Dylan McHugh is replaced by starting debutant Cian Hernon in the half-back line while Robert Finnerty comes in for John Maher. After his severe kneecap injury earlier last year, Seán Mulkerrin is named in a squad for the first time since 2021.

Kevin McStay has made three changes to his Mayo side for Sunday's clash with Louth. 

The three late changes to the Mayo team just before throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium are reversed with captain Paddy Durcan set to start ahead of Donnacha McHugh, Stephen Coen is named in the half-back line ahead of Pádraig O'Hora with Fionn McDonagh on the team sheet in place of Jason Doherty in the half forward line.

Meanwhile, the 11,000 terrace tickets for Sunday week’s Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final made available to the public sold out in just over 20 minutes on Thursday. The remaining tickets will be distributed via the two county boards.

KERRY (SFC v Cork): S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, A. Spillane; P. Clifford, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney. 

Subs: S. Murphy, T. Brosnan, D. Casey, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, M. Burns, M. Breen, Stephen O’Brien, D. O’Sullivan, C. O’Donoghue, Seán O’Brien.

GALWAY (SFC v Westmeath): C. Gleeson; J. McGrath, S. Kelly (c), J. Glynn; C. Hernon, J. Daly, C. McDaid; P. Conroy, P. Cooke; M. Tierney, D. Comer, J. Heaney; I. Burke, R. Finnerty, S. Walsh. 

Subs: B. Power, S. Fitzgerald, S. Mulkerrin, B. Mannion, J. Maher, P. Kelly, N. Daly, C. Sweeney, M. Barrett, D. Conneely, T. Culhane.

MAYO (SFC v Louth): C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; P Durcan, C Loftus, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: R Byrne, T Conroy, J Doherty, E Hession; F Irwin, J McCormack, D McHugh, C McStay, P O'Hora, P Towey, B Tuohy.

LIMERICK (SFC v Wicklow): A. O’Sullivan; C. Woulfe, S. O’Dea, B. Fanning; B. Coleman, I. Corbett, T. McCarthy; C. McSweeney, C. Fahy; A. Enright, B. Donovan, C. Sheehan; J. Naughton, H. Bourke, P. Nash. 

Subs: E. Sherlock, R. Bourke, D. Connolly, M. Donovan, C. Downes, T. Griffin, J. Liston, D. Lyons, D. Murray, R. O’Connor, K. Ryan.

WATERFORD (SFC v Tipperary): P. Hunt; L. Fennell, D. Ó Cathasaigh, E. McGrath-Butler; D. Ryan (c), B. Looby, J. O'Sullivan; M. Curry, B. Lynch; C. Murray, D. Corcoran, J. Curry; M. Kiely, J. Gleeson, S. Whelan-Barrett. 

Subs: A. Beresford, T. O'Connell, C. Walsh, J. Devine, C. Maguire, D. Fitzgerald, J. Veale, J. Keane, C. Ó Cuirrín, N. McSweeney, D. Queally.

ARMAGH (SFC v Tyrone): E Rafferty, C O'Neill, A McKay, A Forker, G McCabe, C Cumiskey, J Òg Burns, B Crealey, C Mackin, J Duffy, R Grugan, S Campbell, C Turbitt, R O'Neill, A Murnin

Subs: S Magill, P Burns, C Higgins, B McCambridge, R McQuillan, J Hall, A Nugent, S McPartlan, O Conaty, C McConville, S Sheridan

CORK (MFC v Kerry): B. Curtin (Valley Rovers); N. O’Shea (Urhan), F. Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M. Ahern (St Finbarrs); O. Foley (Bishopstown), G. Daly (j-c, Mallow), T. Kiely (Doneraile); M. O’Brien (Ballinora), M. Hetherington (St Finbarrs); T. Cullinane (Ballinascarty), D. Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D. O’Leary (Ballincollig); D. O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S. Coakley (j-c, Douglas), G. Holland (Bishopstown). 

Subs: D. Fray (Mallow), S. O’Leary (Kilmurry), L. Hourihan (St Columns), A. Dineen (Cill na Martra), O. O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), C. Mullins (Mallow), D. Clifford (Éire Óg), L. Shorten (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), J. O’Leary (Douglas).

