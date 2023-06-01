Micheál Mullins: All-Ireland there for the taking if we 'focus on ourselves and do what we do best'

There isn't an ounce of arrogance about Cork under-20 captain Micheál Mullins.

What there is, however, is a confidence and an expectation within him that has been borne out of a winning habit in a red jersey, as well as an unbeaten run to an All-Ireland final date with Offaly this Saturday afternoon at Semple Stadium.

Mullins - scorer of a terrific solo goal in a crucial Munster final period of dominance - said the momentum garnered from the successful provincial campaign has stood his side in good stead for the challenge that remains.

"At the start of the year, we set out to win our two home games against Waterford and Tipp. We just took it game by game," Mullins began.

"We've obviously faced challenges with fellas being injured and not available. But every fella has done his job. We just took it game-by-game and got stronger and stronger as the games went on. We had two tough games then, against Clare and Limerick, so to win them was even better.

"Then we were into a Munster final and to win that was great."

Having said that, what's gone before is now very much in the rear-view mirror from Mullins' point of view. All roads lead to Thurles for the young Cork charge's next assignment.

An assignment Mullins believes his side should have the tools to win once they focus on themselves.

"That's in the past now. We're looking forward to June 4. It's an All-Ireland final and we want to win that as well. Everything that has happened to us, all the challenges that we dealt with in the past, they've made us stronger and every fella is after getting better.

"We're just trying to take all that and put it in on June 4th. Hopefully, we come out on the right side again. I believe we should. I'm not undermining Offaly or anything, but if we just focus on ourselves and do what we do best, we'll have a good chance."

MOMENTUM BUILT: Cork captain Micheál Mullins celebrates with his manager Ben O'Connor after their side's victory in the oneills.com Munster GAA hurling U20 championship final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A coaching team littered with Cork hurling pedigree - led by Ben O'Connor and featuring Anthony Nash and Ronan Curran - would entice any young hurler looking for that extra bit of motivation to give his all to the cause.

Mullins' relayed his fondness for the management team, which also includes St Finbarrs' Ger O'Regan, Midleton clubman Terence McCarthy and Newtownshandrum's William Biggane (goalkeeping coach).

"A fella like Ben, no one really has to talk about him or ask questions. Everyone knows who he is. Every fella I've talked to before knows what he's like with coaching and being a player. He knows what we want as young lads.

"He's very reasonable and I think every fella respects that. He wants to win as much as we do. If you have a manager that wants to win as much as he does, the players are going to buy into that 100 percent. There's a great atmosphere and a great bond between everyone in the group."

On O'Connor, Nash and Curran, he continued: "Every fella on the team would obviously be looking back at matches, being at their games, looking at it from a very young age. And then to get a chance to work with them and for them to be there as management and coaches and stuff like that, you couldn't really ask for more.

"As former Cork players who have won medals in the past, they know what it takes. What they've achieved and the knowledge they've brought to our group, we're really benefitting from them. It's a great privilege.

"They're very down-to-earth fellas. You can approach them with anything, whether it's on or off the pitch. They're nice fellas who just want to see us doing well."

A proud Whitechurch man, Mullins spoke of the pride within the club at not only his involvement with successful Cork teams but his captaincy of one that is a solitary victory away from All-Ireland glory.

“We were just training down the Páirc one night and he [Ben O’Connor] pulled me on the way into the dressing room and said, ‘Look, you’re going to be captain for the year.’

“It didn’t hit me straight away. Obviously, it was a shock and I was delighted but it was only a day or two after that it really settled in.

“It’s a great privilege for me, my family, my club, all my friends. I was delighted but I said there was no point being captain unless you were going to win something, so we’ve one ticked off and we’re looking to get another one.”

And it's noteworthy that the support given to Mullins has left a lasting effect on the talented stickman.

“A lot of people said it to me before about playing with a junior club and things like that, but it’s who I went to school with, who I’ve grown up with and played every other sport with," said the middle-third player.

“Why change? That’s my club and it just shows that you don’t have to come from a big senior club to play with Cork.

“I just hope that that inspires younger lads from the club and other clubs, that you can do it. It’s good for a junior club and the Seandún division to have someone on a Cork panel.”