Brian Hurley: We've wanted Kerry all year. We can make up for Munster failings now

Brian Hurley had wanted to stand opposite the green and gold far earlier than this coming Saturday. He’d wanted to stand opposite the green and gold on the afternoon of the Munster football final.

The less said about Cork’s short-lived provincial campaign the better. A first championship defeat to the Banner in 23 years. Fairly dire protection of a four-point second-half lead. Only four scorers across the 70-plus minutes. Two of them defenders.

Worse again for Hurley, he couldn’t influence or impact any of it. A long-standing shoulder issue reduced him to a frustrated spectator.

Hurley’s injury troubles have been put behind him for the time being. As has the county’s one-game Munster involvement. Full steam ahead for their belated dance with the neighbours.

Not alone that but Cork welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday afternoon in good humour. The cloak of anxiety that had weighed heavy on this team from an accumulation of setbacks was cast off at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday.

“Yeah, you can look at it now more and enjoy it. Being honest, we wanted to play Kerry all year,” Hurley began. “Unfortunately, we didn't make it earlier on in the year in the Munster championship, so hopefully we can make up for it now. Looking forward to a good battle in the Páirc.

“The win over Louth will give us a lift. As a group, we were disappointed after the Clare game. We knew we left ourselves down from the amount of work we had done.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle against Louth. There were questions asked, and we knew it would go down to the wire.”

LEADING LIGHT: Brian Hurley of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Tailteann. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Chatting with John Cleary after their two-point win, the Cork manager’s exact words were that you didn’t have to be “an Einstein” to know the importance of squeezing past Louth in this group opener.

With the All-Ireland champions and League champions on the menu in Rounds 2 and 3, Cork simply had to leave Navan with two points in the gearbag if their summer was to extend beyond the new group stages.

But despite his manager’s post-match utterance, Cork captain Hurley said they did not frame last Saturday as knockout.

“Ye might look at it that way. We have to focus on what's in front of us. We knew enough about Louth from having played them in last year's championship, we played them in the league this year too. We knew exactly what they were going to come with. Mickey has done great things with them.

“It was one game of three - is the way we looked at it. It's done now. We got the result we wanted. It's onto number two.”

Hurley heads into the Kerry fixture with a first full 70 minutes banked since the narrow league loss to Dublin way back on February 18. The aforementioned shoulder issue saw him sit out the Round 6 league defeat to Louth, the final round draw with Derry, and their championship opener against Clare.

The highlight of his impressive return to action was the conversion of a hugely difficult free from the stand sideline on 59 minutes. It was his seventh of eight white flags. It was a free that brought Cork back on level terms after a 13-minute period where Louth had schooled them 1-6 to 0-2 to turn a six-point deficit into a one-point lead.

“I knew the score. You go into your own zone. It went over the bar, thankfully, because on other days they can go wide," Hurley said of the pivotal placed-ball.

“John O’Rourke's dive on the ball at the end was massive. Colm [O’Callaghan] got up and caught two clean balls. Three of the subs came on and got a point. Our bench really performed. We've a strong panel with depth in it. And I am sure there is going to be plenty of competition the next day.

“We've done a lot of work this year and it really stood up in the last 10 minutes. There’s a good mood in the dressing-room. Fellas aren't overly happy either. I think we could have done better in certain areas, and we'll have a look at that before Kerry. But you have to be happy with a win. Onto the next one.”