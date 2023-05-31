Dubs and Kerry to kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football All-Ireland series

The reward for the group winners in the Senior and Intermediate championships is a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw.
Dubs and Kerry to kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football All-Ireland series

TOUGH OPENER: Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh at Durrow Castle in Laois. The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on the weekend of June 10-11

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 09:48
Tony Leen

THE meeting of Leinster champions Dublin and Division 1 league winners Kerry will kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football's All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

The TG4-sponsored championships will commence on Sunday, June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade – and conclude at Croke Park on Sunday August 13 with a triple-header of Finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider.

Fifteen live TV fixtures have been agreed upon. The live TV action commences on Saturday, June 17 when Dublin take on Lidl Division 1 winners Kerry, who lost out to Cork in last Sunday’s Munster final. That game is fixed for 5 pm and will be followed by the meeting of beaten Division 1 League finalists Galway and Munster champions Cork (7.30 pm)

The reward for the group winners in the Senior and Intermediate championships is a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw.

The Intermediate Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday July 9, with the Senior quarter-finals fixed for the weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 15/16. Three Senior Championship quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, July 15 (1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm), with the remaining game pencilled in for Sunday, July 16 (2pm).

TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings.

Senior: Group A: Mayo Armagh Laois Group B: Donegal Meath Waterford Group C: Dublin Kerry Cavan Group D: Cork Galway Tipperary.

Intermediate: Group A: Kildare Leitrim Louth Group B: Clare Tyrone Offaly Wicklow Group C: Roscommon Wexford Monaghan Group D: Antrim Longford Westmeath.

Junior: Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh

More in this section

Clare v Donegal - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 On-field matters the only focus for Donegal selector Bradley
Cathal Malone is tackled by Tom Morrissey and Peter Casey 29/4/2023 Clare chairman Keating: Handing Limerick home advantage more suitable than Páirc Uí Chaoimh trip
Both teams lineup for the national anthem 30/4/2023 S Croke Park's one-year loan 'holiday' on Cork GAA debt
<p>SOLE FOCUS: Maebh Cahalane has focused on camogie this year. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Talented Cahalane feeling the benefit of focusing on camogie

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd