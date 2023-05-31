Dubs and Kerry to kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football All-Ireland series

THE meeting of Leinster champions Dublin and Division 1 league winners Kerry will kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football's All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.
The TG4-sponsored championships will commence on Sunday, June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade – and conclude at Croke Park on Sunday August 13 with a triple-header of Finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider.
Fifteen live TV fixtures have been agreed upon. The live TV action commences on Saturday, June 17 when Dublin take on Lidl Division 1 winners Kerry, who lost out to Cork in last Sunday’s Munster final. That game is fixed for 5 pm and will be followed by the meeting of beaten Division 1 League finalists Galway and Munster champions Cork (7.30 pm)
The reward for the group winners in the Senior and Intermediate championships is a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw.
The Intermediate Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday July 9, with the Senior quarter-finals fixed for the weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 15/16. Three Senior Championship quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, July 15 (1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm), with the remaining game pencilled in for Sunday, July 16 (2pm).
: Group A: Mayo Armagh Laois Group B: Donegal Meath Waterford Group C: Dublin Kerry Cavan Group D: Cork Galway Tipperary.
: Group A: Kildare Leitrim Louth Group B: Clare Tyrone Offaly Wicklow Group C: Roscommon Wexford Monaghan Group D: Antrim Longford Westmeath.
: Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh