Dubs and Kerry to kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football All-Ireland series

THE meeting of Leinster champions Dublin and Division 1 league winners Kerry will kick off live tv coverage of Ladies Football's All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

The TG4-sponsored championships will commence on Sunday, June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade – and conclude at Croke Park on Sunday August 13 with a triple-header of Finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider.