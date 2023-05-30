Clare chairman Keating: Handing Limerick home advantage more suitable than Páirc Uí Chaoimh trip

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating believes offering up home advantage to Limerick for Sunday week’s Munster senior hurling final was more suitable than playing the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following a late intervention by Clare on Monday night, the Munster Council’s competitions control committee (CCC) reconvened Tuesday lunchtime and confirmed that the game will be staged at TUS Gaelic Grounds on June 11.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to stage the game until Clare made a request for the body to consider the Ennis Road venue as an alternative. Clare had initially expressed support for the game being held in Thurles’ FBD Semple Stadium as was the case for the counties’ thrilling extra-time decider last year.

However, as most of the Munster Council's CCC, as well as Limerick, were in favour of the Cork venue as a neutral venue, the Cork stadium was expected to be announced as the stage for the game following Monday night’s meeting.

TUS Gaelic Grounds was then put forward by Clare officials and their management team who were keen to avoid going to Cork, and a decision was taken to schedule another meeting where the neighbours’ arrangement was rubberstamped.

“We’re delighted to be there,” said Keating. “It suited us to play in Limerick. We approached Limerick yesterday and the Munster Council yesterday evening.

“We felt we could agree something with Limerick and we did. It was short notice because obviously we didn’t know who we would be played in the final until Sunday, all a bit rushed but we got it done.”

Although Keating could not confirm Clare’s training schedule, it is understood the Limerick County Board will permit them to hold a session in TUS Gaelic Grounds should they wish to do so. However, it would have to be scheduled around Limerick’s own training times as their summertime sessions are held in the stadium.

Last month, Clare ended Limerick’s unbeaten 17-game championship run at the Ennis Road venue on a 1-24 to 2-20 scoreline. The decision, which will see Clare earn a proportion of the gate receipts, does not constitute the start of a home-away agreement between the counties.

A Munster Council statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming a slightly earlier throw-in time of 1.45pm, read: "Following a meeting today of the CCC of the Munster Council, it has been agreed that the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Clare and Limerick will take place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday June 11th at 1:45 pm.

"This decision follows a request from Clare to the Munster Council CCC on Monday evening of May 29th to postpone making a decision on the venue to allow Clare time to explore the possibility of playing the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

"Earlier, Clare had proposed Semple Stadium, while Limerick had proposed Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Munster Council CCC agreed to postpone making their decision, and today Clare and Limerick have confirmed that they had reached an agreement to play the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

"The 1:45 pm throw-in time is to facilitate live TV and the possibility of extra time. The Leinster Final (Galway v Kilkenny) throws in at 4pm. Stand tickets will be distributed through participating County Boards only, while terrace tickets will be going on sale to the general public on Thursday June 1st at 12 Noon."

TUS Gaelic Grounds’ last Munster final was the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary in 2019 when the home team were 2-26 to 2-14 winners. Sunday week marks Clare’s first senior provincial hurling decider there since 2008 when Tipperary beat them 2-21 to 0-19.

Capacity for the game between five-in-a-row chasing Limerick and Clare seeking their first provincial senior title in 25 years is expected to go up to 44,000. The final four years attracted 44,052 while last Sunday’s Limerick-Cork game drew an attendance of 40,847.

The June 11 clash for the Mick Mackey Cup will be the eighth-ever Munster final between Clare and Limerick with all but one of the previous finals (1918, ‘74, ‘81, ‘94, ‘95 and 2022) taking place in Thurles. The 1955 decider was held in Limerick.

Clare’s April 29 win was their first in the senior championship against Limerick in the city since the 19th century.