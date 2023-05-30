Sciath Na Scol: Wins for St Patrick's Gardiners Hill, Cloghroe, and a Dungourney double

St Patrick’s Gardiners Hill 2-7 Christian Brothers College 2-3

The final day of the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí finals opened up with St Patrick’s Gardiners Hill defeating Christian Brothers College 2-7 to 2-3 in the Urban H1 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The school were led by Camryn McBride, who put over four points in the first half and this helped them go into the break leading 1-4 to 0-1.

Just after Kai McCarthy hit the back of the net and made it a three point game, McBride raised a green flag and gave his school a two score cushion.

Scorers for St Patrick’s Gardiners Hill: C McBride 1-6, H Browne 1-1.

Scorers for CBC: H Bailey 1-1, K McCarthy 1-0, H Howell 0-1, K Geaney 0-1 each.

Patsy Foley, Chief Steward, presents the trophy to St Patricks Gardiners Hill captain Camryn MacBride. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cloghroe 4-3 Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin 2-1

Goals were the difference as Cloghroe defeated Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin 4-3 to 2-1 in the C1 final.

Aine Harty, Erin O’Leary, Alana Lyons, and Ellen Doyle hit the back of the net and made sure that their school navigated a Carrigaline team that had a strong start with Orla Ni Mhurchu hitting 1-1.

Doireann Breathnach’s strike may have been a form of consolation, but it was the pick of the bunch as she carried the sliotar down the right wing and finished neatly.

Scorers for Cloghroe: A Harty 1-1, E O’Leary, A Lyons, E Doyle 1-0 each, N O'Connor 0-2.

Scorers for Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin: O Ni Mhurchu 1-1, D Breathnach 1-0.

Cloghroe celebrate their win over Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Dungourney 3-5 Aghada 1-2

The East Cork bragging rights went to Dungourney after Conor Ronayne scored five points and helped his school beat Aghada 3-5 to 1-2 in the DH4 final.

David Hanna contributed to the cause by scoring two goals, and Aaron Herlihy got one in the second half.

Scorers for Dungourney: D Hanna 2-0, C Ronayne 0-5, A Herlihy 1-0.

Scorers for Aghada: J Kelleher 1-0, E Kirrane, E Deane 0-1 each.

Dungourney 5-1 Castlemartyr 2-2

Dungourney made it a double by beating Castlemartyr 5-1 2-2 in the DC4 final on Tuesday afternoon.

They scored three goals in the first half through Caoimhe Casey, Abby Keane, and Hannah Casey and that was the difference in this East Cork derby.

Scorers for Dungourney: C Casey 2-0, A Keane, A Ahern, H Casey 1-0 each, A Cronin 0-1.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: A Lane 1-1, C McCarthy 1-0, A Clifford 0-1.