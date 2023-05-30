Limerick's Gaelic Grounds to host Munster hurling final

TUS Gaelic Grounds is set to host the highly anticipated Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final on Sunday week following a request from the Clare County Board.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in line to stage the game until an eleventh-hour intervention from Clare, who had initially expressed support for the game being held in Thurles as was the case for the counties’ thrilling extra-time decider last year.
With the majority of the Munster Council's competitions control committee in favour of the Cork venue, and Limerick in agreement, the Ballintemple stadium was expected to be announced as the stage for the game following Monday night’s meeting.
However, Limerick’s home ground was then put forward as an alternative by Clare officials and their management team who were keen to avoid going to Cork, and a decision was taken to reconvene the meeting Tuesday.
Last month, Clare ended Limerick’s unbeaten 17-game championship run at the Ennis Road venue on a 1-24 to 2-20 scoreline.
The decision, which will see Clare earn a proportion of the gate receipts, does not constitute the start of a home-away agreement between the counties. Tickets for the game, which is sure to be a 40,000-plus sell-out, are expected to go on sale later this week.