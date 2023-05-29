Páirc Uí Chaoimh remains the front-runner to host Munster Hurling final

The Munster Council’s competitions control committee could decide the venue for Sunday week’s Clare-Limerick senior provincial final as early as this evening, the Irish Examiner understands.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was last week reported as the most likely stage for a final meeting of Clare and Tipperary and the Cork stadium remains the front-runner for the Clare-Limerick game in 13 days’ time.

While Clare officials are believed to be keen on the game being played in FBD Semple Stadium as was the case for last year’s epic meeting between the neighbours, their Limerick counterparts have a favour for the game go ahead in Cork.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Cork in TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick manager John Kiely expressed no preference for either venue.

“Don’t mind either of them, they’re two fantastic venues and we’ll look forward to wherever it’s going to be 100%.”

Sunday week’s clash will be the eighth ever Munster final between Clare and Limerick with all but one of the previous finals (1918, ‘74, ‘81, ‘94, ‘95 and 2022) taking place in Thurles. The 1955 decider was held in Limerick.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh staged the province’s hurling centre-piece two years ago when Limerick and Tipperary played in front of a Covid-restricted crowd of 7,000. Not since before its reconstruction has it staged the Munster SHC final to a large attendance, the 2014 meeting between Cork and Limerick.

Its last final not involving Cork was the 2012 Tipperary-Waterford match. This year’s Division 1 final between Limerick and Kilkenny was also played at the Ballintemple stadium.

Meanwhile, over 265,000 people attended the round-robin stages of the Munster SHC, smashing the previous record in 2019 by almost 30,000.

With a sold-out final anticipated, the total figure for the championship will go close to the 310,000 mark and should break the previous record for gate receipts of €4.736 million for gate receipts.