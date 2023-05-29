Sciath na Scol finals: Wins for GS Chionn tSaile, Farran, Blarney, Crossmahon and Inch

It was another excellent day of GAA action down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.
Sciath na Scol finals: Wins for GS Chionn tSaile, Farran, Blarney, Crossmahon and Inch

CHAMPIONS: Blarney's Chloe Murphy pictured getting fist bumps Tto some supporters. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 16:05
Dylan O’ Connell

Scaith na Scoil Round Up 

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

GS Chionn tSaile 4-2 Laragh 1-0

The Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí finals continued with GS Chionn tSaile beating Laragh 4-2 to 1-0 in the DC6 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.

Lucy Ni Chéilleachair tallied 1-2 over the half an hour that was played, and that was more than enough to win the cup.

GS Chionn tSaile Scorers: L Ni Chéilleachair 1-2,  C Ni Riagain 2-0, R Ni Chiardubhain 1-0.

Laragh scorers: L Lehane 1-0.

Farran 5-7 Blarney 4-5

Farran saw off a spirted Blarney team 5-7 to 4-5 in the DH7 final, with Sean Hogan making sure they brought home the trophy by scoring 1-7.

Blarney never gave up with Sam Hassett and Bobby Fitzgerald embodying this spirit by hitting 2-5 between them.

Scorers for Farran: S Hogan 1-7, D Sheehan 2-0, J Casey, T Sheehan 1-0 each.

Scorers for Blarney: B Fitzgerald 2-1, S Hassett 0-4, J Forrest, O Kelly 1-0 each.

Farran captain Tomas O'Brien and vice-captain Colin Sheehan recieve their trophies from Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde.
Farran captain Tomas O'Brien and vice-captain Colin Sheehan recieve their trophies from Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde.

Blarney 6-8 Farran 0-1

After their hurlers were beaten by Farran earlier in the day, Blarney’s camogie players got their revenge in the DC7 final by winning 6-8 to 0-1.

Eabha Lynch finished the game having scored 4-7, and Katie Buckley polished the win by getting a goal of her own.

Scorers for Blarney: E Lynch 4-7, K Buckley 1-0, S Gilmartin 0-1.

Scorers for Farran: E Kearns 0-1.

Crossmahon 2-7 St Fergal’s Killeagh 2-6

Daire O’Connor was the hero for Crossmahon in the DH5 final as his late goal made sure that Crossmahon got the better of St Fergal’s Killeagh.

The final score was 2-7 to 2-6 and the green flag gave them a two-point cushion in the final few seconds.

Killeagh left the pitch disappointed but celebrating the 1-5 scored by Will Collins.

Scorers for Crossmahon: D Dullea, D O'Connor 1-1 each, E Hourigan, T O’Mahony, C Hurley, J O’Mahony, T O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Fergal’s Killeagh: W Collins 1-5, E Murphy 1-1.

Inch NS, Allianz Sciath na Scol DC5 champions 2023. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Inch NS, Allianz Sciath na Scol DC5 champions 2023. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Inch 5-5 Crossmahon 0-2

The day finished with a hat-trick from Clodagh Walsh helping Inch beat Crossmahon 5-5 to 0-2 in the DC5 final.

Caoimhine Walsh got 1-1 and Orla Motherway joined in with a goal. Clodagh Walsh added to her tally after the break with a score from open play.

Scorers for Inch: Clodagh Walsh 3-1, Caoimhe Walsh 1-1, O Motherway 1-0, C Spillane 0-3. 

Scorers for Crossmahon: A O’Leary 0-2.

More in this section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Grains of rice everywhere on hurling's big crazy weekend S Dalo's Hurling Show: Grains of rice everywhere on hurling's big crazy weekend
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Páirc Uí Chaoimh remains the front-runner to host Munster Hurling final
Limerick v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Diarmuid Byrnes: 'Pundits have to come up with something to write about and unfortunately it's us'
#Cork - Sport
<p>FORCED OFF: Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury to his finger. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton</p>

Blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen emerges as injury doubt

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd