Sciath na Scol finals: Wins for GS Chionn tSaile, Farran, Blarney, Crossmahon and Inch

Scaith na Scoil Round Up

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

GS Chionn tSaile 4-2 Laragh 1-0

The Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí finals continued with GS Chionn tSaile beating Laragh 4-2 to 1-0 in the DC6 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.

Lucy Ni Chéilleachair tallied 1-2 over the half an hour that was played, and that was more than enough to win the cup.

GS Chionn tSaile Scorers: L Ni Chéilleachair 1-2, C Ni Riagain 2-0, R Ni Chiardubhain 1-0.

Laragh scorers: L Lehane 1-0.

Farran 5-7 Blarney 4-5

Farran saw off a spirted Blarney team 5-7 to 4-5 in the DH7 final, with Sean Hogan making sure they brought home the trophy by scoring 1-7.

Blarney never gave up with Sam Hassett and Bobby Fitzgerald embodying this spirit by hitting 2-5 between them.

Scorers for Farran: S Hogan 1-7, D Sheehan 2-0, J Casey, T Sheehan 1-0 each.

Scorers for Blarney: B Fitzgerald 2-1, S Hassett 0-4, J Forrest, O Kelly 1-0 each.

Farran captain Tomas O'Brien and vice-captain Colin Sheehan recieve their trophies from Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde.

Blarney 6-8 Farran 0-1

After their hurlers were beaten by Farran earlier in the day, Blarney’s camogie players got their revenge in the DC7 final by winning 6-8 to 0-1.

Eabha Lynch finished the game having scored 4-7, and Katie Buckley polished the win by getting a goal of her own.

Scorers for Blarney: E Lynch 4-7, K Buckley 1-0, S Gilmartin 0-1.

Scorers for Farran: E Kearns 0-1.

Crossmahon 2-7 St Fergal’s Killeagh 2-6

Daire O’Connor was the hero for Crossmahon in the DH5 final as his late goal made sure that Crossmahon got the better of St Fergal’s Killeagh.

The final score was 2-7 to 2-6 and the green flag gave them a two-point cushion in the final few seconds.

Killeagh left the pitch disappointed but celebrating the 1-5 scored by Will Collins.

Scorers for Crossmahon: D Dullea, D O'Connor 1-1 each, E Hourigan, T O’Mahony, C Hurley, J O’Mahony, T O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Fergal’s Killeagh: W Collins 1-5, E Murphy 1-1.

Inch NS, Allianz Sciath na Scol DC5 champions 2023. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Inch 5-5 Crossmahon 0-2

The day finished with a hat-trick from Clodagh Walsh helping Inch beat Crossmahon 5-5 to 0-2 in the DC5 final.

Caoimhine Walsh got 1-1 and Orla Motherway joined in with a goal. Clodagh Walsh added to her tally after the break with a score from open play.

Scorers for Inch: Clodagh Walsh 3-1, Caoimhe Walsh 1-1, O Motherway 1-0, C Spillane 0-3.

Scorers for Crossmahon: A O’Leary 0-2.