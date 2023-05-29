Sciath na Scol finals: Wins for GS Chionn tSaile, Farran, Blarney, Crossmahon and Inch

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.
The Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí finals continued with GS Chionn tSaile beating Laragh 4-2 to 1-0 in the DC6 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.
Lucy Ni Chéilleachair tallied 1-2 over the half an hour that was played, and that was more than enough to win the cup.
L Ni Chéilleachair 1-2, C Ni Riagain 2-0, R Ni Chiardubhain 1-0.
L Lehane 1-0.
Farran saw off a spirted Blarney team 5-7 to 4-5 in the DH7 final, with Sean Hogan making sure they brought home the trophy by scoring 1-7.
Blarney never gave up with Sam Hassett and Bobby Fitzgerald embodying this spirit by hitting 2-5 between them.
: S Hogan 1-7, D Sheehan 2-0, J Casey, T Sheehan 1-0 each.
B Fitzgerald 2-1, S Hassett 0-4, J Forrest, O Kelly 1-0 each.
After their hurlers were beaten by Farran earlier in the day, Blarney’s camogie players got their revenge in the DC7 final by winning 6-8 to 0-1.
Eabha Lynch finished the game having scored 4-7, and Katie Buckley polished the win by getting a goal of her own.
: E Lynch 4-7, K Buckley 1-0, S Gilmartin 0-1.
E Kearns 0-1.
Daire O’Connor was the hero for Crossmahon in the DH5 final as his late goal made sure that Crossmahon got the better of St Fergal’s Killeagh.
The final score was 2-7 to 2-6 and the green flag gave them a two-point cushion in the final few seconds.
Killeagh left the pitch disappointed but celebrating the 1-5 scored by Will Collins.
D Dullea, D O'Connor 1-1 each, E Hourigan, T O’Mahony, C Hurley, J O’Mahony, T O’Mahony 0-1 each.
W Collins 1-5, E Murphy 1-1.
The day finished with a hat-trick from Clodagh Walsh helping Inch beat Crossmahon 5-5 to 0-2 in the DC5 final.
Caoimhine Walsh got 1-1 and Orla Motherway joined in with a goal. Clodagh Walsh added to her tally after the break with a score from open play.
Clodagh Walsh 3-1, Caoimhe Walsh 1-1, O Motherway 1-0, C Spillane 0-3.
A O’Leary 0-2.