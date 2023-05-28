Derry edge gripping minor decider in penalty shoot-out

Ulster MFC final: Derry 1-15 Monaghan 3-9 (AET, Derry win 4-2 on pens)

DERRY claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out to claim a first Ulster MFC title since 2020 in an epic decider Sunday night at the Box-It Athletic Grounds.

Goalkeeper Jack McCloy made two heroic saves in the spot-kick finale before Conall Higgins blasted home the winner to deny a Monaghan side that had beaten Tyrone on penalties a week earlier.

This was a memorable decider laced with thrills and heroics from both sides as they laid on a gripping contest in front of a bit Armagh crowd.

Tommy Mallen sprinted through for a brilliant Monaghan goal after just 90 seconds, but the Oak Leafers wasted no time in getting their running game going, and pressing the opposition kick-out, they were level by the sixth minute when Conall Higgins converted his second free.

And they went in front with a wonderful team goal, finished to the net by Johnny McGuckin on ten minutes.

Forcing turnovers to maintain the pressure while playing into the wind, Derry went four clear at the end of the opening quarter through Higgins, and but for some solid defending from Jack Lynch, Conor Meehan and Donnachadh Connolly, the margin would have been greater.

Mallen’s injection of pace posed a threat on the break, and Monaghan closed the gap to two with scores from corner back Ethan McCaffrey and Conor Jones, before McGuckin punished another turnover with the score that sent his side in with a 1-7 to 1-4 interval advantage.

A furious four-minute spell saw Monaghan pull back a goal through sub Sean Og McElwain, who hit the roof of the net with his first touch, and they had another disallowed, while Derry ‘keeper Jack McCloy made terrific saves to deny Matthew Finn and Conor Meehan.

Derry also had goal chances, but Jamie Mooney saved from Higgins and Cahir Spiers as play swung frantically from end to end.

They restored the four points advantage through Ger Dillon, but Monaghan raided for a third goal through Conor Jones to set up a gripping final ten minutes.

And they tied it up with stoppage time scores from Max Maguire and Matthew Finn, 1-13 to 3-7 at the full-time whistle.

They were level midway through extra-time, with Monaghan goalkeeper Mooney hitting a gem from play to cancel out a Higgins score, and Derry needed a late Higgins free to tie it up again right at the death.

And it was Derry who had the perfect combination of finishers and stopper for the nerve-shredding shoot-out.

Scorers for Derry: C Higgins (0-5, 3f), G Dillon (0-4, 3f), J McGuckin (1-1), J Sargent (0-2, 1 45), O Doherty, T Rogers, C Spiers 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: T Mallen (1f) C Jones (1-1 each), S Og McElwain (1-0), M McGinnity (0-2) (2f), L McKenna, M Finn, E McCaffrey, J Mooney, M Maguire 0-1 each.

DERRY: K McCloy; R Small, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, F McEldowney, O Campbell; T Rogers, J Sargent; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckin; J Boyle, C Higgins, O Doherty.

Subs: C McKaigue for Rogers (41), D McGonigle for Boyle (55), D McGuckin for Campbell (60 +5), D McNamee for Young (71).

MONAGHAN: J Mooney; E McCaffrey, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, D Connolly, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Jones; T Mallen, M McGinnity, C Murphy; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna.

Subs: S Og McElwain for Quinn (33), L O’Neill for Doherty (45), M Maguire for McCaffrey (47), C Clerkin for Meehan (49), J McCrystal for McGinnity (51), J McCaughey for Murphy (60), O Maher for Stuart (61), J Wright for Connolly (70), McGinnity for McCrystal (73), T Doherty for McElwain (78).

Referee: M Loughran (Tyrone).