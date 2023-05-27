Unchanged Cork target another strike on Kerry

TG4 Munster SFC final

Cork v Kerry; Mallow, Sunday, 3.30pm

Kerry aim for a first provincial title at this level since 2017, but they will have to dethrone the current Munster champions.

The sides have already met twice this season in competitive fare – with Cork winning in Division 1 of the Lidl National League, before the Rebels came from behind to snatch a 2-14 to 2-14 draw in the round-robin stages of the Munster Championship. Indeed, Cork were the only county to inflict a defeat on champions Kerry in the Lidl National League.

Both counties will fancy their chances of making real progress in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – and the nature of the rivalry between them will ensure that there’s no backward step taken in Mallow.

There’s the chance to strike a real psychological blow and Cork have opted for an unchanged team after getting past Waterford to book their place in the final.

Kerry worked hard for victory over Tipperary to secure their final place – and joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long have made three changes in personnel.

Eilís Lynch, Aoife Dillane and Aishling O’Connell return to the starting line-up, with Ciara O’Brien, Mary O’Connell and Louise Galvin dropping out.

Cork, managed by Shane Ronayne, won last year’s Munster final by 2-11 to 1-9 against Kerry in Killarney.

TG4 Leinster SFC final

Dublin v Meath; Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, Sunday, 4.15pm

For a second year in a row, heavyweights Dublin and Meath will meet in the TG4 Leinster SFC Final. Dublin have the upper hand so far this season, with a 1-11 to 0-8 victory back in January in the Lidl National League, and a narrow 1-6 to 0-7 win back in April in the opening round of this year’s Leinster Championship. The scene is set for another epic clash between the neighbours.

A win on Sunday would hand the Sky Blues a tenth successive provincial title and their 14th in 15 seasons (Laois were victors against Meath in 2011).

Meath’s remarkable rise through the ranks is by now well-documented and while they have won back to back TG4 All-Ireland SFC titles in 2021 and 2022, they have not lifted the Mary Ramsbottom Cup since 2000.

Orlagh Nolan drops back to her more familiar position in the half-back line, while Ellen Gribben, Kate Sullivan, Jennifer Dunne and Lauren Magee start ahead of Emma Strappe, Orla Martin, Sinéad Wylde and Faye O’Connell Bell, as Mick Bohan shuffles his pack for Sunday’s decider.

Orlagh Lally, who was a late replacement for Meadhbh Byrne against Laois, is named to start. Davy Nelson opts for the same side as they aim to defeat Dublin for the first time this season and secure the Mary Ramsbottom Cup for the first time in 23 years.

TG4 Ulster SFC final

Armagh v Donegal; Owenbeg Centre of Excellence, Derry, Sunday, 3.30pm

Donegal haven’t won this title since 2019, when they put 5-12 past Armagh, but the Orchard County have had the upper hand since then in the province and are going for four-in-a-row.

Kelly Mallon’s goal secured a dramatic extra-time win for Armagh over Donegal last year and when the sides met earlier this month in the round-robin phase, Armagh were 1-15 to 2-4 winners.

Armagh will start as favourites and there’s one change to the team that defeated Cavan comprehensively last time out, with Louise Kenny coming in for Catherine Marley in defence.

The Donegal team that lost to Armagh in their last outing shows two changes – with Shelly Twohig and Ciara McGarvey listed to start ahead of Karen Guthrie and Laoise Ryan.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; A Ryan, E Meaney, R Phelan; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, H Looney; L Coppinger, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely; O Cahalane, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan.

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, M Byrne; O Nolan, A Kane, E Gribben; J Dunne, L Magee; C O’Connor, C Coffey, E O’Dowd; H Tyrrell, C Rowe (C), K Sullivan.

MEATH: M McGuirk; Á Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis (C), A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, V Wall, E Duggan; O Lally, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (capt.), A McCoy.

DONEGAL: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, Nicole McLaughlin; A Boyle Carr, S McGroddy, T Hegarty; S Twohig, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); R Rodgers, K Long, K Dowds; E Gallagher, K Herron, C McGarvey.