No-nonsense Wayne McNamara concerned by scourge of diving 

Legend and his old Limerick half-back buddy Paudie O’Brien has it that Wayne McNamara once broke three hurleys at a throw-in.

Perhaps it was for the betterment of the dwindling ash supplies that McNamara stepped away from the inter-county game as he did at the end of 2016 but the tale would be in keeping with the tough, no-nonsense reputation of the Adare man.

Watching on in Thurles last Sunday, the massive g-force hits going in were for McNamara’s viewing pleasure. However, the increasing number of dives and other feigning to gain an advantage in the modern game has given him reason to despair.

“It just goes against the spirit of the game,” he bemoans. “You get a bit older and you realise referees have an enormous task on their hands. You see the ferocity of the game these days, the speed of it and my God the hits and the pace being at that Tipperary game last Sunday.

“The referees have a huge task on their hands and they have supporters on their backs. I can’t imagine how hard it is for them, players trying to con them. It creates issues and anger among other players. We all look at the bit of soccer and the diving that goes on and it doesn’t look good. I would be one of many people who has many issues with it.”

You put it to McNamara that he wouldn’t be the type of team-mate who would accept one of his own simulating to buy a free or a card for an opponent.

“I’d like to think I wouldn't. It would be something you have to deal with in-house. On game day, you back your team-mate no matter what but I do think there is an onus on players to not do it.

“It is a minority of players we’re talking about. There are so many eyes on a game that one incident can be highlighted. It’s not rampant but it is there and kids only replicate what the inter-county players do. I’m training an U13 team in Adare and I wouldn’t like to see a lad taking a dive to get another fella a red card. It would be against my nature.”

As it would be for him to dismiss his native county’s chances of beating Cork on Sunday and remaining in the championship. In hindsight, McNamara feels Limerick, winning the Division 1 title as they did, may have been one of the few honest teams during the competition and it might not have helped them.

“The GAA aren’t afraid of the change but the current structure is nearly forcing teams to shadow-box. That’s not good for the game. I went to the Limerick-Clare game in the league and Clare essentially, without disrespecting the Clare players who played that night, were shadow-boxing. They picked an under-strength team and were thinking further down the line.

“They had a couple of heavy battles with Limerick last year and didn’t come out the right side of either of them so they were thinking ahead. There was good management in that regard. But it’s a fundamental issue now that the league final is too close to the first round of the championship. Still and all, it’s good to win it.”

McNamara readily admits Limerick are labouring a little, finding themselves in a position they didn’t expect to be in.

“I can’t imagine they would have thought it, but I suppose with the Munster championship the way it is it was never beyond the realms of possibility. They are a level-headed bunch as well so they wouldn’t have thought they had a God-given right to qualify. It’s a bit of a two-way street, teams catching up a small bit and lads who have been at a very high level finding it difficult to sustain that for four or five years.”

Knowing his club-mate Declan Hannon as well as he does, his quiet, reassuring presence will be key this week.

“Declan is the type of leader who leads by doing. He would be a man of few words but if he wants to speak everybody will shut up and listen.

"He’s been so consistent the last few years, the best No 6 in the country. Moving forward with the ball, getting a score or two, it’s a huge plus for Limerick. When he does get that score, he’s such a revered figure that it lifts the crowd. A smart guy and has a good head on his shoulders.”

As tight a spot as it is for Limerick, the knock-out nature of this game appeals to McNamara. Based on the last three seasons, it should be right up Limerick’s street too.

“I’d be confident enough to the point that I know these guys and they have won four of the last five All-Ireland finals.

“The one thing you can’t question is their resilience. In the face of knock-out hurling, they were put to the pin of their collar every time last year and they came up trumps every time. Put to the pin of their collar against Waterford, they did too and just lost by a point to a good Clare side and were ahead on the home straight against Tipperary before that was a draw.

“They have a fantastic mental resolve. You’re never overconfident but I definitely feel these guys can perform and will perform. They’re in a tough situation but I’d back them every time.”