David Clifford guides next generation of St Brendan's talents to Kerry Colleges title

It was a family affair for the Kingdom skipper as his uncle Fergus was in charge of the opposing Tralee CBS side
David Clifford guides next generation of St Brendan's talents to Kerry Colleges title

St Brendan's Killarney coach David Clifford hold the Corn Aodhan O Conchuir Memorial Cup with Mikey Moroney (Fossa) and Luke O'Shea (Dr Crokes)

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 16:35
St. Brendan’s, Killarney 5-10 Tralee CBS 3-6

David Clifford got his first piece of silverware as a manager/coach as he guided the St Brendans College, Killarney to a successful retention of the Aodháin Ó Conchúir Cup (PPS League) for the school, alongside Paul Moriarty.

It was a family affair for the Kingdom skipper as his uncle Fergus was in charge of the opposing Tralee CBS side, but after a difficult first quarter, the Sem never looked back. Tralee midfielder Tom Lenihan found the Sem net inside the opening two minutes and their second score in the 9th minute was also a goal, from Danny Kingston.

It put them 2-0 to 0-4 ahead but the impressive Daniel Cronin got the Killarney school’s first goal in the 11th minute to put them into a lead they would not give up. Liam McCarthy got their third goal before half-time to put them 3-6 to 2-1 ahead at the break. A second goal for Cronin two minutes after the restart pretty much ended the first year final as a contest as the Sem controlled affairs under modified ‘one hop, one solo’ rule.

The Green corner-forward Cillian O’Brien did score a nice poacher's goal for the Tralee side in the 39th minute but Sem substitute Liam O’Mahony goal their fifth and final goal with five minutes left.

The Cup itself commemorates the memory of the late Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne player Aodhán Ó Conchúir who tragically passed away in 2018 after playing a Russell Cup game for the school against St Brendan’s.

Scorers for St Brendan's: D Cronin (3-4, 3f), L McCarthy (1-1), L O’Mahony (1-0) S Scroop (0-3), C Stack and M Moroney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: D Kingston (1-2, 1f), T Lenihan (1-1), C O’Brien (1-0), S Shanahan, C O’Sullivan and J Collins (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN'S: J O’Connor (Kilcummin); C O’Leary (Spa), R O’Brien (Legion), T O’Donoghue (Spa); C Lynch (Dr Crokes) R Guerin (Glenflesk), C McGlynn (Dr Crokes); S Scroop (Legion), C Stack (Kilcummin); L O’Shea (Dr Crokes), D Cronin (Firies), I Vickers (do); L McCarthy (Glenflesk), M Moroney (Fossa), J Culloty (Legion).

Subs: J Casey (Spa), M Moriarty (do), T Ó Dubháin (Dr Crokes), J O’Meara (Fossa), Cian Maher (Kilcummin), C O’Leary (do), L Quirke (Legion), F O’Donnell (Dr Crokes), K Kelly (Dr Crokes), L O’Mahony (Kilcummin) D Stack (Spa), L Allen (Beaufort), S Sjogren (Dr Crokes).

TRALEE CBS: J Collins (Ballymacelligott); J Brosnan (do), R Kirby (Ardfert), F Enright (Fossa); C McCarthy (do), S Shanahan (St Senans), R Burke (Ballymacelligott); T Lenihan (Churchill), L Hanafin (John Mitchels); E Mangan (Austin Stacks), D Kingston (Na Gaeil), P McEneaney (do); C O’Brien (Churchill), C O’Sullivan (John Mitchels), D O’Callaghan (Na Gaeil).

Subs: J Drzymala (Na Gaeil), D Moriarty (Ballymacelligott), D Field (John Mitchels), G Deasey (Churchill), R Harrington-O’Callaghan (John Mitchels), L Donovan (Ardfert), R Lynch Clifford (John Mitchels), G Moynihan (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Connor (Ardfert), C Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahillys), M Costello (Na Gaeil), D McMahon (Ballymacelligott), L O’Rahilly (do), A O’Connor (do) Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

More in this section

Tipperary v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 John Kiely sticks with same Limerick squad for must-win Rebels clash
Liam Cahill 21/5/2023 Tipperary boss Liam Cahill cleared of proposed four-week ban
Mickey Harte and John Cleary at the end of the game 4/6/2022 Sherlock on bench as Cleary makes four changes to Cork side for All-Ireland opener against Louth 
Waterford v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3

Key Waterford trio injured ahead of Tipperary match

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd