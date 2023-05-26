David Clifford guides next generation of St Brendan's talents to Kerry Colleges title

David Clifford got his first piece of silverware as a manager/coach as he guided the St Brendans College, Killarney to a successful retention of the Aodháin Ó Conchúir Cup (PPS League) for the school, alongside Paul Moriarty.
It was a family affair for the Kingdom skipper as his uncle Fergus was in charge of the opposing Tralee CBS side, but after a difficult first quarter, the Sem never looked back. Tralee midfielder Tom Lenihan found the Sem net inside the opening two minutes and their second score in the 9th minute was also a goal, from Danny Kingston.
It put them 2-0 to 0-4 ahead but the impressive Daniel Cronin got the Killarney school’s first goal in the 11th minute to put them into a lead they would not give up. Liam McCarthy got their third goal before half-time to put them 3-6 to 2-1 ahead at the break. A second goal for Cronin two minutes after the restart pretty much ended the first year final as a contest as the Sem controlled affairs under modified ‘one hop, one solo’ rule.
The Green corner-forward Cillian O’Brien did score a nice poacher's goal for the Tralee side in the 39th minute but Sem substitute Liam O’Mahony goal their fifth and final goal with five minutes left.
The Cup itself commemorates the memory of the late Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne player Aodhán Ó Conchúir who tragically passed away in 2018 after playing a Russell Cup game for the school against St Brendan’s.
D Cronin (3-4, 3f), L McCarthy (1-1), L O’Mahony (1-0) S Scroop (0-3), C Stack and M Moroney (0-1 each).
D Kingston (1-2, 1f), T Lenihan (1-1), C O’Brien (1-0), S Shanahan, C O’Sullivan and J Collins (0-1 each).
J O’Connor (Kilcummin); C O’Leary (Spa), R O’Brien (Legion), T O’Donoghue (Spa); C Lynch (Dr Crokes) R Guerin (Glenflesk), C McGlynn (Dr Crokes); S Scroop (Legion), C Stack (Kilcummin); L O’Shea (Dr Crokes), D Cronin (Firies), I Vickers (do); L McCarthy (Glenflesk), M Moroney (Fossa), J Culloty (Legion).
: J Casey (Spa), M Moriarty (do), T Ó Dubháin (Dr Crokes), J O’Meara (Fossa), Cian Maher (Kilcummin), C O’Leary (do), L Quirke (Legion), F O’Donnell (Dr Crokes), K Kelly (Dr Crokes), L O’Mahony (Kilcummin) D Stack (Spa), L Allen (Beaufort), S Sjogren (Dr Crokes).
: J Collins (Ballymacelligott); J Brosnan (do), R Kirby (Ardfert), F Enright (Fossa); C McCarthy (do), S Shanahan (St Senans), R Burke (Ballymacelligott); T Lenihan (Churchill), L Hanafin (John Mitchels); E Mangan (Austin Stacks), D Kingston (Na Gaeil), P McEneaney (do); C O’Brien (Churchill), C O’Sullivan (John Mitchels), D O’Callaghan (Na Gaeil).
: J Drzymala (Na Gaeil), D Moriarty (Ballymacelligott), D Field (John Mitchels), G Deasey (Churchill), R Harrington-O’Callaghan (John Mitchels), L Donovan (Ardfert), R Lynch Clifford (John Mitchels), G Moynihan (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Connor (Ardfert), C Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahillys), M Costello (Na Gaeil), D McMahon (Ballymacelligott), L O’Rahilly (do), A O’Connor (do) Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)