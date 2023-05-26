David Clifford guides next generation of St Brendan's talents to Kerry Colleges title

David Clifford got his first piece of silverware as a manager/coach as he guided the St Brendans College, Killarney to a successful retention of the Aodháin Ó Conchúir Cup (PPS League) for the school, alongside Paul Moriarty.

It was a family affair for the Kingdom skipper as his uncle Fergus was in charge of the opposing Tralee CBS side, but after a difficult first quarter, the Sem never looked back. Tralee midfielder Tom Lenihan found the Sem net inside the opening two minutes and their second score in the 9th minute was also a goal, from Danny Kingston.