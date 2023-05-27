Revenge is not always the wisest means of motivation

Revenge a dish best served cold? Just about when it comes to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

When Derry host Monaghan Saturday evening, it will be the 26th time in the history of the competition that two counties will meet for a second time – excluding replays and Laois’s voided qualifier with Armagh in 2016 – in the same season.

Number 27 will arrive next weekend when Kildare play Dublin at their ‘home’ venue of Nowlan Park.

Repeat pairings became possible since the elimination of the knock-out format in 2001 – revived during the covid-impacted seasons of 2020 and 2021 – and over the 25 previous encounters, the losing team the first day out has managed to reverse the result on 14 occasions, a success rate of 56%.

Managers are constantly trying to play down ‘the R word’ while on media duties before these second encounters and noted sport psychologist Dr Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh said that perhaps there is more truth in their words than they are maybe given credit for.

Rather than having players beating fists off the wall, Ní Cheallaigh, who has worked with some of the top GAA teams in the country, said that a more forensic approach on how to right the wrongs of the first day loss is more beneficial rather than emotional output.

“Talking the talk is one thing, but walking the walk is another thing,” she said. “They’ll be told to avoid the media, avoid people telling them ‘you were beat last time, you have no chance now’ or ‘you have your chance at revenge’ because you’ll have to control the controllables.

“Of course it’s that motivation of revenge that makes you go to training, thinking ‘I’ll get them this time around’ but you can’t feel that in your emotional state going into a game because that clouds the rational brain.

“The rational brain has come up with a game-plan and you’re trusting your manager to execute that plan. Whatever he told you to do, you have to fall into line with that and you can’t let the emotion of revenge take you out of that.

“If you don’t trust that and you let the emotional part of your brain take over, you start doing your own thing. You’re out to get a player or a team – say you pick the goalkeeper for revenge you could find yourself inside when you were told not to go beyond the 45-metre line.

“You can get taken over and then rational thought goes out the window. You’re emotionally invested and then suddenly it’s you rather than the team, your own self-worth and your own self-esteem.

“In the end, the numbers don’t lie. If the first day you targeted 70% of your kick-outs and you only won 40%, that’s why you lost. It’s not about revenge, it’s about performing on the day.”

Kerry are one team that has taken full advantage of the second chance saloon and the victim, inevitably, on three occasions has been Cork, with the Kingdom also winning twice in one season against Limerick and Clare.

The first of those Rebel reversals came in 2002 when Colin Corkery nabbed half a dozen points in a Munster final replay the first day out.

The late Páidí Ó Sé was rocking after that loss, the knives already sharpened from their humiliating 15-point All-Ireland semi-final loss to Meath the previous summer.

They ramped it up after that Cork loss, with victories over Wicklow, Fermanagh, Kildare and holders Galway securing the Kingdom a semi-final spot against their neighbours. Released by the prospect of that second chance, they tore Cork to shreds – winning by 15 points to complete a 30-point swing between the 2001 and 2002 semi-finals.

In 2008 and 2009 they did it again.

In the ‘08 Munster final Cork overturned an eight-point interval deficit to win by five on a day when brothers Marc and Darragh Ó Sé were dismissed and Nicholas Murphy was lined for the Rebels. It was a repeat of 2002 the following season, Cork winning a Munster final replay, this time by a wide eight-point margin.

When Munster made way to the All-Ireland series though, Kerry would have revenge – winning the ’08 semi-final replay by four points and the following year’s Sam Maguire decider leaving Tadhg Kennelly jigging on the steps of the Hogan Stand.

Saturday night’s combatants Derry and Monaghan both have experience of the second-game situation with the two directly involved in a pair of meetings in 2009.

In the Ulster Championship, Derry earned a three-point win in a game littered with late challenges, off the ball incidents and no shortage of flashpoints.

Paddy Bradley, current assistant manager with Donegal, scored the only goal after being set up by Enda Lynn, who is playing with London in this year’s Tailteann Cup. Oakleaf defensive star Chrissy McKaigue was already a rock in the heart of the Oakleaf defence at just 19 in that game with current Oriel manager Vinny Corey in action at the other end.

McKaigue was two days out from his 20th birthday when the sides met again in an All-Ireland Round Two Qualifier. A cloud of uncertainty hung over Derry following reports that Bradley had quit Damian Cassidy’s panel before reversing his decision 24 hours later. The Glenullin man would play without a care in the world in Clones though as he bagged 2-8 in their five-point win.

Derry, like Kerry, have a perfect record in take-two games. As well as earning those two wins over Monaghan in 2009 and having done likewise to Antrim in 2001, they turned the tables on Tyrone in 2001 and Down in 2013.

The Oriel County have a more mixed report card away from that two-game saga with Derry in 2009. In 2017 they suffered a shock Ulster semi-final loss to Down but made amends a few weeks later in Croke Park. The following season they beat Tyrone in a heavyweight provincial meeting before the Red Hands edged their All-Ireland semi-final.

Monaghan’s revenge mission Saturday evening maybe doesn’t carry the same emotion as those past instances.

On all previous 25 occasions, defeat meant an end to the season – but that’s not the case with the new round-robin format. Win or lose, both sides will feel their seasons can still be salvaged.

Perhaps more of a case of revenge being a dish served lukewarm then.