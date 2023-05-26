Tipperary boss Liam Cahill cleared of proposed four-week ban

The Premier coach will be able to take his position on the sideline for Sunday's clash with Waterford after the CHC decision. 
CLEARED: Tipperary’s manager Liam Cahill.  Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 12:07
John Fogarty

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill has been cleared of his proposed four-week suspension following a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting in Dublin last night.

Cahill will be able to take his position on the sideline for Sunday's Munster SHC Round 5 game against Waterford in Thurles as a result of successfully contesting the sanction, which would also have prevented him from training or communicating with his players.

The CHC found that Cahill's presentation successfully contradicted that in referee Seán Stack's report and therefore the ban was quashed.

Cahill was shown a red card by Stack in second-half additional time after he made a remark towards linesman James Owens following a contested sideline cut.

A CHC statement on Friday reads: An Lár Choiste Cheannais na gComortaisí (Central Competitions Control Committee) took Disciplinary Action against Liam Ó Cathail, alleging a breach of Riail 7.2 (c), Category II (a), T.O. 2023, that is to say, “Abusive language towards a linesman”.

"Liam Ó Cathail requested a Hearing which took place on 25ú Bealtaine 2023. An Lár Choiste Éisteachta (Central Hearings Committee) found the Infraction not proven, and so no penalty is imposed.

"Having considered all the evidence provided and the submissions made on behalf of both parties, it was the decision of An Lár Choiste Éisteachta that the evidence presented by Liam Ó Cathail did contradict the Referee’s Report. This Decision was taken pursuant to Rialacha 7.2, 7.3 T.O. 2023."

Victory for Cahill's Tipperary against his former team Waterford will secure a Munster final berth on June 11 when they would face Clare.

The county board expressed their satisfaction with the decision: "Tipperary GAA are delighted that senior hurling manager Liam Cahill has won his hearing against a 4 week suspension."

