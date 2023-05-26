Tipperary boss Liam Cahill cleared of proposed four-week ban

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill has been cleared of his proposed four-week suspension following a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting in Dublin last night.

Cahill will be able to take his position on the sideline for Sunday's Munster SHC Round 5 game against Waterford in Thurles as a result of successfully contesting the sanction, which would also have prevented him from training or communicating with his players.