Mellerick set to return for Cork’s showdown with Limerick

Cork’s announced starting team to face Limerick in Sunday’s crucial Munster SHC final round game in TUS Gaelic Grounds shows three changes from the side that began the one-point defeat to Clare last weekend.

A started in the draw against Tipperary, Ger Mellerick is set to return to the first 15 at the expense of Tommy O’Connell in defence. In attack, Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston are to begin their first championship games of the season. Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane are named among the substitutes.

Ten of the team that started last year’s round-robin defeat to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh are due to begin this game where a win or a draw will secure Cork a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SHC.

Meanwhile, the Munster Council and An Garda Síochána have reminded supporters of the dangers of igniting flares and smoke bombs within grounds.

A press release read: “These items are illegal and present a serious safety risk to supporters. Any person caught in possession will be refused admission to the ground by stewards and security staff. It is a criminal offence to ignite a flare in a crowded area and anyone who does so will be subject to ejection from the venue and will face criminal prosecution by An Garda Síochána.

“With an expected attendance of 40,000+ supporters in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday Munster GAA want to ensure the safest possible atmosphere so that all can enjoy the games.” Munster GAA operations manager John Brennan continued: “These devices are extremely dangerous, particularly when used in a confined space, such as a terrace with thousands of fellow supporters present.

“Flares can burn at a very high temperature and present a serious safety risk to those holding them and to those in the general vicinity, especially young children. Smoke bombs also burn at high temperatures and can be dangerous for those with asthma or breathing difficulties. Munster GAA ask that the small number of supporters who do bring these items to our games refrain from doing so."

CORK (SHC v Limerick): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seán O’Donoghue (c, Inniscarra); Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills); Shane Kingston (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Pádraig Power (Blarney).

WATERFORD (SHC v Tipperary): S. O’Brien, M. Fitzgerald, C. Prunty, C. Gleeson; I. Daly, C. Lyons, J. Fagan; D. Lyons, J. Barron (j-c); N. Montgomery, A. Gleeson, J. Prendergast; D. Hutchinson, S. Bennett (j-c), P. Hogan. Subs: B. Nolan, C. Ryan, P. Leavy, Patrick Fitzgerald, T. Barron, P. Curran, Pádraig Fitzgerald, C. Dunford, K. Mahony, C. Daly, S. Fitzgerald.

ROSCOMMON (against Dublin): C Carroll, C Hussey, B Stack (c), D Murray, N Daly, E McCormack, D Ruane, K Doyle, C Lennon, C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon, B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh. Subs: C Lavin, R Dolan, C Walsh, R Fallon, N Kilroy, E Nolan, C Connolly, C Cox, S Cunnane, C Daly, R Hughes.

ARMAGH (against Westmeath): E Rafferty, J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker, G McCabe, C O’Neill, J Òg Burns, B Crealey, C Mackin, R Grugan, J Duffy, S Campbell, A Murnin, R O’Neill, A Nugent

Subs: S Magill, C Higgins, B McCambridge, R McQuillan, C Cumiskey, C Mackin, S McPartlan, C Turbitt, J Hall, C McConville, O Conaty.