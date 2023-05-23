Proposed four-week ban for Tipperary boss Liam Cahill

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has been proposed a four-week suspension arising from his red card against Limerick on Sunday.

Cahill was dismissed by referee Seán Stack following a sideline incident towards the end of the game. It is understood that he was sent off for a comment made in the direction of linesman James Owens following a hotly-disputed lineball awarded to Limerick. The Central Competitions Control Committee are understood to have contacted the Tipperary County Board to confirm the sanction on Tuesday.