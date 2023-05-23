Proposed four-week ban for Tipperary boss Liam Cahill

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has been proposed a four-week suspension arising from his red card against Limerick on Sunday.
Cahill was dismissed by referee Seán Stack following a sideline incident towards the end of the game. It is understood that he was sent off for a comment made in the direction of linesman James Owens following a hotly-disputed lineball awarded to Limerick. The Central Competitions Control Committee are understood to have contacted the Tipperary County Board to confirm the sanction on Tuesday.
Should Tipperary accept the ban, as well as not being permitted on the sideline, Cahill would not be allowed to train or communicate “in any way” with the team or management prior to or at this Sunday’s Munster SHC round 5 game against Waterford in Thurles nor before or at a provincial final against Clare on June 11 should they qualify for it.
Although it would appear incredibly difficult to police, a new rule introduced at Congress earlier this year prohibits a suspended management figure from interacting with their team.
Rule 7.5 (a) (6) (b) states the interpretation of a suspension: “In the case of a team official, from acting in any capacity at a game(s) in a specified competition, including extra-time when played. This involves the team official concerned being debarred from the Pitch Enclosure before and during the game and from managing, directing, assisting, or communicating with their team in any way before or during the game.”