Páirc Uí Chaoimh could host Clare v Tipp Munster SHC final

There are early indications the Munster senior hurling final could be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 11 (4pm throw-in) should Tipperary qualify to face Clare.

Although the province’s competitions control committee will not decide on the matter until next week, the Cork venue has been mooted as a strong contender if Tipperary join Clare in the decider.

Of Clare’s potential final opponents and considering the possible scenarios, Tipperary are the most probable to join them on Sunday fortnight. Beat Waterford in Thurles on Sunday and they will have a chance to claim a first provincial crown in seven years – Clare are aiming to bridge a 25-year gap to their previous title. A draw against Waterford, who are out of the championship, combined with a Limerick win over Cork would also see Tipperary reach the final.

Clare’s last Munster final clash with Tipperary was played at TUS Gaelic Grounds in 2008 when Tipperary won out. Eleven years earlier, The Banner were victorious in the counties’ meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With no home-away agreement in place between Clare and Limerick either, a repeat of last year’s final, which was staged at FBD Semple Stadium, would also be organised for a neutral venue. In the event Clare face Cork, Thurles would likely be the staging where they faced off in the 2017 and ‘18 finals.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lasted hosted the province’s hurling centrepiece two years ago when Limerick and Tipperary played in front of a Covid-restricted crowd of 7,000. Not since before its reconstruction has it staged the Munster SHC final to a large attendance, the 2014 meeting between Cork and Limerick. Its last final not involving Cork was the 2012 Tipperary-Waterford match. This year’s Division 1 final between Limerick and Kilkenny was also played at the Ballintemple stadium.

Meanwhile, Waterford full-back Conor Prunty is out of Sunday’s game against Tipperary. The former Déise captain has undergone an operation on ankle ligaments and is expected to be out for a couple of months. Waterford are already without Shane McNulty (foot), Tadhg de Búrca (ankle) and Michael Kiely (hand) for the game.

As he continues his rehabilitation on the hamstring injury he sustained against Cork, Tipperary forward Jason Forde is not expected to be available this weekend, while there remain doubts about Cathal Barrett after he was taken off with a head injury in the second half of last Sunday’s draw against Limerick in Thurles.