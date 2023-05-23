Michael 'Brick' Walsh refuses to lay blame at Davy Fitzgerald's door

Michael 'Brick' Walsh admits Wexford would probably be 'disappointed' if they end up being relegated for finishing bottom in Leinster while Waterford get to stay up despite finishing bottom in Munster.

That is a scenario that could easily play out for the neighbouring counties if Wexford lose to Kilkenny this weekend and Antrim beat Westmeath elsewhere.

Crucially, Waterford great Walsh doesn't believe it's necessarily unfair, arguing that the Leinster championship isn't as strong as Munster.

Former Kilkenny star Michael Fennelly suggested last week that the situation is 'unfair' and that the provincial script should be ripped up and replaced by two even groups.

"I would say, they're the rules of the competition," said Walsh. "Is Leinster as competitive as the Munster championship? You have to ask that question too. Is it? At the start of the Championship, you would pick out five results (in Leinster) and be saying, 'They'll definitely beat them, they'll definitely beat them, they'll definitely beat them...' There is a little bit of a difference on that side of things I would say, in my opinion.

"There's a lot of anomalies in everything but it's what was agreed prior to it. From a Wexford point of view, when you're in that position, you would be disappointed, there's no question about it. You're looking over (at Waterford staying up). But, again, all you can do is look at your own house and get that in order. You don't want to be in that position from a Wexford point of view, or a Waterford point of view, but those are the breaks I suppose."

On Waterford's difficulties in Munster - they have lost all three games so far this term ahead of Sunday's trip to Thurles to face Tipperary - four-time All-Star Walsh is remaining positive and refused to criticise boss Davy Fitzgerald after a difficult first season back in charge.

"Look, you can't labour on coaches and things like that," he said. "It takes time to bed in as well and Waterford came off a disappointing end to the Championship last year. It's been pretty mixed from a Waterford perspective. They lost games in the league, they lost players and they got injuries as well. Unfortunately Tadhg de Burca is a central part of the Waterford team and it happened to us as well in 2018, or whenever it was that Tadhg got injured that time. When you are missing a player like that, it's difficult. Waterford, no more than Wexford, they need their best players on the field, they can't afford to lose fellas with injuries and that has been a problem."

Even a win over Tipp on Sunday won't prevent Waterford from finishing bottom of the table though Walsh reckons it is important to end the season on a relative high.

"It would show they are still competing," he said. "It would show they are able to compete and it would give them confidence I think going into 2024. It would do that because Tipperary are probably in the conversation for All-Ireland champions and while if Waterford were able to compete with them it wouldn't cover over all of the games of the last number of weeks, it would certainly give a lift to the team and the supporters."

Walsh, an All-Ireland finalist with Waterford in 2017, acknowledged that the players will be in a dark place after the run of defeats.

"The players will be hurting," he said. "They haven't played to their potential but going back to the league, they didn't have a proper run at it. They had men sent off and a lot of them were innocuous enough. When you have patchy form like that, it's hard to turn it on then come the Championship and that's what has transpired really."