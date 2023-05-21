Cork beat Kerry to retain Munster intermediate title in emphatic fashion

Cork 2-18 Kerry 0-9

Defending champions Cork proved too strong for Kerry in the Munster intermediate camogie championship final played in Cusack Park Ennis on Sunday as part of a double-header with the Cork and Clare SHC.

Ahead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval, Cliona O’Callaghan’s goal straight from the restart put them on the front foot. When they added a trio of points, their advantage was never going to be overhauled, especially with Cliona O’Leary converting from placed balls.

Their supremacy never allowed Kerry to eat into their lead, as the Rebels ensured a steady flow of white flags throughout.

Scores were rare at the other end, despite the hard-working Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan.

A late goal from Lucy Allen’s added gloss to Cork’s commanding victory.