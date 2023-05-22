Awesome Tony Kelly leading man in another Munster blockbuster

Munster SHC: Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18

Dagger. With the clock in the red and the game level, Diarmuid Ryan took one look at the posts and split them. It finished in a one-point Clare victory after a blockbuster affair in front of a sold-out Cusack Park.

Brian Lohan’s side march on to the Munster final. Cork prepare for an enormous affair against Limerick. Clare could and perhaps should have been made to pay for some slack shooting. In all they hit 13 wides, dropped three short and hit the post once. Yet crucially, it was Ryan who summoned an accurate strike when it was most needed.

At the start, flares ignited simultaneously from both terraces as the final notes of 'Amhrán Na bhFiann' blared. Yellow rose from the west. In the east there was blood red. A frantic five-minute spell followed. Clare rattled off two points through the outstanding Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor. Cork responded with a Patrick Horgan double. Both sides dropped shots short and there was a nervy goalmouth scramble after Luke Meade squared for Horgan who was ruled to have illegitimately put the ball over the line. And breath.

Rory Hayes waged war on Horgan while Damien Cahalane went to Peter Duggan at the edge of the opposite square. As for Kelly, Brian Roche, Ciaran Joyce and Niall O’Leary all spent time in his sphere early on with the same outcome every time: no joy.

He was awesome in every area of the field. There was a typical defensive turnover close to goal while he profited from a fruitful partnership with Duggan at the other end.

Another Horgan free and one more from play after a thundering Roche run helped Cork level the tie and a Seamus Harnedy score off his left pushed them clear. He nabbed another on his right before the break.

Horgan turned creator with a deft handpass to Conor Cahalane for the tie’s opening goal. The St Finbarr’s man timed his run to perfection and powered a shot into the top corner. Cork came close to another with a Conor Lehane strike but Eibhear Quilligan pulled off a fine save. There was further relief when Horgan missed the subsequent 65.

Several frees were missed in the first half and afterwards Brian Lohan did confirm McCarthy wasn't at full fitness.

“He wasn't 100% but any inter-county player when you're playing, it is very hard to get to 100%, especially when the scheduling of games is so tight. There are always a number of players that are touch and go and it was touch and go whether he would play.”

Cork endured a similar struggle. Declan Dalton tried from range and Horgan missed a simple effort close in.

It swung again when Hayes beat Horgan out in front and the ball was pumped in long. Duggan broke it beautifully for Kelly who calmly finished past Patrick Collins. That one-two punch clipped Cork again minutes later. Clare lost Cleary before the break due to injury. His replacement Seadna Morey scored with his first touch and a Ryan boomer put five between them at half-time.

Everything Kelly touched took its toll on Cork. It was his pass, meant for Mark Rodgers, that found Shane O’Donnell who sprinted clear until he was fouled by Ciaran Joyce. Kelly came forward and buried the penalty.

Pat Ryan turned to his bench and called for Shane Kingston who immediately earned a penalty of his own after another penetrating break by Darragh Fitzgibbon. Horgan totally mishit his effort but Dalton reacted best to tap in the rebound. When Horgan slotted a simple free in the 50th minute, there was just three between them.

A series of missed placed balls looked likely to haunt Clare and it nearly did when Collins fed Robert Downey who gave it off to O’Leary. The long ball was claimed by Horgan and he struck a goal.

David McInerney and O’Donnell scores came in response. “Always crucial in hurling, when you ship a blow, to come back and respond is a sign of a good team. Delighted with the response,” said a smiling Lohan.

Cork were not for lying down. Kingston took a well-worked point and Horgan hit a free from his own 65 to level it.

Then Ryan let loose and claimed his fourth of the day. The Cratloe defender first came into the team as a wing forward and that skillset proved valuable.

The decisive white flag came after calm play from Rory Hayes and Qulligan. Ryan was on the flank and like any good sharpshooter, found the space, took a play to settle himself and lifted the roof off the covered terrace.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly (2-4, 1 pen); Diarmuid Ryan (0-4); Aidan McCarthy (0-3, 2 frees); Ryan Taylor, David McInerney, David Fitzgerald, Shane O’Donnell (0-2 each); Seadna Morey, Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan (1-9, 6 frees); Declan Dalton (1-1); Conor Cahalane (1-0); Seamus Harnedy, Brian Roche, Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2 each); Damien Cahalane, Shane Kingston (0-1 each).

CLARE: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; R Taylor, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, T Kelly, S O’Donnell; M Rodgers, P Duggan, A McCarthy.

Subs: S Morey for Cleary (34 – inj), I Galvin for Rodgers (47), A Shanagher for McCarthy (53), I Galvin for S Meehan (68).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, D Fitzgibbon; D Dalton, S Harnedy, L Meade; C Cahalane, P Horgan, C Lehane.

Subs: G Millerick for O’Connell (temp 38 – 41), S Kingston for Lehane (43), S Barrett for Cahalane (45), G Millerick for O’Connell (47), T O’Mahony for Meade (62), B Hayes for Dalton (68).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).