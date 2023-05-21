Honours even as Tipp and Limerick play out another Munster classic

TIPPERARY 0-25 LIMERICK 0-25

Substitute John McGrath made amends for a late missed free against Cork to square this thriller with a last-gasp placed ball in FBD Semple Stadium.

As manager Liam Cahill was sent off for remonstrating seconds before and Barry Nash picked up a second yellow card minutes before, McGrath converted the free he won against William O’Donoghue.

Tom Morrissey appeared to have won the game for Limerick, who had looked the inferior team for large portions of a game which was level seven times in the second half.

A second successive draw for Tipperary, the result means they will qualify for a Munster final or All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final should they beat Waterford here next Sunday. Limerick must beat Cork in TUS Gaelic Grounds to make the knock-out stages.

Three down at the break, Limerick were ahead by the 40th minute in front of this enthralled 37,459 crowd. However, their traditional power quarter didn’t materialise. Tipperary were back ahead by the 44th minute although the teams were level another five times.

Tipperary’s initial match-ups worked well. Patrick Maher was foiling Barry Nash’s launch play, Dan McCormack was upsetting Gearóid Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes was being hassled by Jake Moris, Cathal Barrett was firefighting well against Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch was again finding Bryan O’Mara a tough cookie to crack.

Having been outplayed for so much of the first half, it was a credit Limerick that they were only three points in arrears at the turnaround, 0-12 to 0-15. Cathal O’Neill sent over three points, Gillane was being productive with the little ball that came his way and Tom Morrissey was continuing his rich vein of form.

At the other end, the ball was sticking better. Morris had four points to his name by the 22nd minute as Limerick’s defence was fluffing their lines. Morris appeared to be in for a goal chance in the 24th minute only for Seán Stack to blow Patrick Maher unfairly for a throw ball.

Tipperary were never more than three points ahead but hit that margin on eight occasions and Mark Kehoe, propelled by his fine display against Cork, was a real menace.

Scorers for Tipperary: G. O’Connor (0-9, 8 frees); J. Morris (0-5); M. Kehoe, C. Bowe (0-3 each); N. McGrath (0-2, 1 sideline); R. Shelly (free); S. Callanan, J. McGrath (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-6, 3 frees); C. O’Neill (0-5); D. Byrnes (3 frees), T. Morrissey (0-4 each); S. Flanagan, G. Mulcahy (0-2 each); D. Hannon, P. Casey (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: R. Shelly; R. Maher, C. Barrett, M. Breen; D. McCormack, B. O’Mara, E. Connolly; A. Tynan, S. Kennedy; C. Stakelum, N. McGrath (c), J. Morris; P. Maher, M. Kehoe, G. O’Connor.

Subs: S. Callanan for P. Maher (temp, 12-14); S. Callanan for A. Tynan (46); C. Bowe for P. Maher (53); B. McGrath for C. Barrett (temp 60-f-t); J. Ryan for C. Stakelum (inj), S. Ryan for G. O’Connor (both 69); J. McGrath for N.McGrath (70+5).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; T. Morrissey, C. Lynch, G. Hegarty; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, C. O’Neill.

Subs: P. Casey for C. Lynch (50); C. Boylan for G. Hegarty (57); D. Reidy for C. O’Neill (64); R. English for M. Casey (65).

Sent off: B. Nash (70+2, second yellow).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).