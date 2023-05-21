Relief for Pádraic Joyce as Galway dig deep to avoid ‘disaster’

Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13

Half an hour before throw-in on Saturday, sunny Salthill lost its sun. The heavens opened. Those tanning on the terraces scattered for shelter. Galway and Tyrone players warming up out on the field went rooting for gloves and a change of footwear.

Neither team had bargained for such unseasonal weather. Tyrone certainly hadn’t bargained to find themselves operating with just 13 men 25 minutes into the first half.

The first casualty of this early evening All-Ireland group phase fixture was Frank Burns. The Tyrone half-forward was shown a straight red by David Gough for a head-high challenge on Jack Glynn 20 minutes in.

Galway corner-back Glynn was the second casualty of the evening. He followed Burns to the sideline, white bandaging pressed against his jaw. His replacement, Cathal Sweeney, spent all of last season as a back-up forward. Here, he excelled as a makeshift corner-back.

Paul Conroy pointed shortly after Burns’ sending off to move the hosts 0-6 to 0-3 in front. A few minutes further on again and Galway found themselves three up on the scoreboard and two bodies up inside the whitewash. The card flashed by Gough on this occasion was black, Tyrone ‘keeper Niall Morgan told to take a 10-minute timeout for verbal dissent.

A number 16 shirt was quickly ferried in to Peter Harte who took on the role of fly-keeper while Morgan was in the bin.

Galway, with the breeze at their backs, were slow to make use of their 15 v 13 advantage. Peter Cooke’s 33rd minute point, after slick build up play by Johnny McGrath and the busy Cillian McDaid, was their sole score during the 10 minutes where they had a two-person advantage.

Indeed, when Darren McCurry swung over a free at the end of first half stoppages, a massively disruptive opening period for Tyrone had ended with them only three adrift.

Galway did nothing at all special to bag the two points in this opening Group 2 game. What they did do was keep Tyrone at arm’s length for the 50-plus minutes post Burns walking.

The northerners only once succeeded in narrowing the gap to the minimum in the second half. And when they did, after a Darragh Canavan free on 47 minutes, Galway issued a prompt reply. McDaid was fouled, Walsh converted.

The gap stood at two on four occasions across the final 25 minutes. Conroy, off the left, McDaid, sub Rob Finnerty, with the fist, and Damien Comer all raised white flags to keep Joyce's side safe, if not home, out of the rain, and dry.

Joyce bemoaned a performance that was “too lateral” in possession and lacked both 'intent and 'urgency'. Beyond the result, about the sole positive was how his players had an answer each time Tyrone thought they might be stumbling onto a bit of momentum or a string of scores.

“You have to give the lads credit for how they hung on in. It is character building,” said the Galway manager.

“It would have been a disaster had we lost the game there at the end. We always kept one and two points ahead, but we did leave Tyrone in it. On a wet night, a slippy ball, anything could have happened.

“In fairness to Connor [Gleeson], every high ball that came in there he did really well. Even at the end when Tyrone pushed up on the kick-out he got them all off. People say they are risky, but he has a really good range of kickouts.”

Joyce held no criticism for a new group format that is without jeopardy. His and Galway’s focus is to speed through it and directly into the quarter-finals.

“If we don't top the group and come second or third, we will end up playing our last group game, a preliminary quarter-final, and a quarter-final three weeks in a row. That is when injuries kick in and hamper you later in the year if you want to go on and be fresh.”

Tyrone came into Saturday’s game fresh after a five-week layoff. Unlike Mayo, there was no bounce to their endeavours. The visitors to Salthill went scoreless from the 12th minute to the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

A third consecutive championship defeat at home to Armagh in a fortnight would see their final group game against Westmeath take on knockout status.

“The hunger is there, we hope to go better from here,” said joint-manager Feargal Logan.

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-6, 0-4 frees); C McDaid, P Conroy, P Cooke (0-2 each); M Tierney, J Heaney, D Comer, R Finnerty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-7, 0-5 frees); D Canavan (0-2, 0-2 frees); C Meyler, C Quinn, P Harte, M Donnelly (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, J Maher; P Cooke, J Heaney, M Tierney; I Burke, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: C Sweeney for Glynn (20 mins, inj); R Finnerty for McHugh (38 mins, inj); T Culhane for Burke (HT); C Hernon for Maher (50).

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, R McNamee; C Meyler, C Quinn, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; J Oguz, M O’Neill, F Burns; D Canavan, M Donnelly, D McCurry.

Subs: S O’Donnell for Oguz (51); N Devlin for O’Neill (57); K McGeary for O’Donnell (temporary, 58-60); M McGleenan for McNamee (66); R Canavan for D Canavan (71).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).