Cavan maintain winning start as McCann guides Antrim past Wexford

Tailteann Cup round-up

Cavan maintained their winning start to Tailteann Cup Group 1 with an 0-18 to 2-6 win over London at Ruislip.

Fresh from a nine-point win over Laois first time out, Cavan did the groundwork in the first half after which they led 0-8 to 1-4 despite playing against a strong wind. Liam Gallagher's goal kept London in touch.

Mickey Graham’s men pulled ahead in the second half with Paddy Lynch, who scored seven points, keeping the scoreboard ticking over from frees. Gearoid McKiernan also helped himself to three points.

At Wexford Park Ruairí McCann caught fire in the second half as his brace of goals helped inspire visitors Antrim to a seven-point triumph over the hosts.

Wexford had drawn with Fermanagh in their opener and led by two points at the interval on Saturday, 0-11 to 0-9, only to see full forward McCann take control of the contest after the break with a brace that came within just three minutes of one another. In the end, Andy McEntee's side ran out impressive 2-15 to 0-14 winners.

In the other game in Group 4, Fermanagh grabbed their first win of the campaign as they raided Carrick-On-Shannon for a 1-19 to 2-07 win over Leitrim.

Elsewhere Longford emphatically swatted aside a thoroughly outclassed Wicklow side at Pearse Park, Oisín McConville's men coming out the wrong side of an 11-point defeat.

Oran Kenny did the majority of the damage scoring 0-8 with 0-3 from play as the hosts ran out ultra-comfortable winners on a scoreline of 3-17 to 2-09.

In the day's final game, Colm O'Rourke's Meath found their scoring touch as they saw off hosts Waterford at Fraher Field, winning 3-17 to 1-014.