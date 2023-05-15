Cork claim Munster U20 hurling title after thrilling win over Clare

Cork 1-23 Clare 1-21

Another rollercoaster of a Munster U20 hurling final. It is thankfully rare that this fixture serves up anything other than an edge-of-the-seat nerve-shredder.

At the end of this latest marvel of a Munster U20 decider, it was Cork who were celebrating a 22nd final win that elevates them to the top of the roll of honour.

It was a final Cork were in control of in the first half. It was a final they spent chasing for much of the second half. It was a victory they wrestled from Clare in a gripping fourth quarter. It was a fourth quarter where Ben Cunningham and Diarmuid Healy came up with big plays and even bigger scores.

With Cork ahead 1-11 to 0-10 at the break, this final was turned on its head during a third quarter owned by the youngsters in saffron and blue. 1-7 to 0-2 they outscored Ben O’Connor’s Cork. An eight-point swing, Clare now four - 1-17 to 1-13 - in front.

Their goal arrived on 33 minutes. A fantastic Keith Smyth fetch. The offload to Sean Rynne, who provided an equally impressive finish.

Smyth punished each and every Cork indiscretion. From play too he also contributed. Patrick Crotty and Oisín O’Donnell were also among their third-quarter scorers. Further back, their defence was completely swamping a suddenly out-of-ideas and out-of-sorts Cork forward unit. The momentum of this game had done a complete 180.

Trailing by 1-18 to 1-14 entering the final quarter, a key, key score in Cork’s come-from-behind surge was Diarmuid Healy’s 46th minute catch, turn, and point from distance. A William Buckley effort not long after was similarly important and from a similar distance. Cork weren’t going to go without making a bit of noise first.

After Smyth threw over his 10th of the evening to leave Clare three ahead on 51 minutes, Cork produced a five-in-a-row. Cunningham, sub Jack Leahy, Healy, and O’Connell all on target. Cork two in front 15 seconds into injury-time. Another 180 swing on the momentum front.

Smyth narrowed the gap to the minimum. There was still time for a leveller. Extra-time looked a sound bet. Cork, though, kept composed and kept hold of possession. Leahy played a lovely, angled ball into Ross O’Sullivan who was fouled for a converted Cunningham free.

The win delivers Cork a third Munster crown in four seasons at this age grade. The win progresses Cork to an All-Ireland final against either Offaly or Wexford on Saturday week. The win, watched by a crowd of 5,402, denied Clare a Munster minor/U20 double.

Cork’s lead was four-strong at the break. 1-11 to 0-10. It was a lead that should have been far more sizable. It was a lead Cork would have had regrets at not being far more substantial.

There were three separate occasions during the first period where their advantage was five points. When Ben Cunningham stroked over a ‘65 on 27 minutes, that advantage stretched to six.

Consider also the four green flag opportunities that went untaken. There was an off-target effort by Cunningham. Roving forward David Cremin was deliberately fouled to put paid to their next opening.

Cunningham found no joy when going for goal with a smartly taken 20-metre free, while a goal line intervention by Ian MacNamara denied Colin Walsh after he latched onto the rebound of a saved Ben O’Connor shot.

The one shot that did get through was a superb individual score. Michael Mullins carried possession in along the open stand side before riffling the sliotar past Aaron Shanahan on 13 minutes.

Mullins’ score completed a six-minute spell where Cork outgunned the Banner by 1-5 to 0-1 to turn an early two-point deficit into a five-point advantage.

Cork’s dominance was rooted in the superiority of their half-back line and their control of a crowded midfield department. Where Clare’s forward line was being forced to live off scraps, there was a feast of ball being fed into the shooters in red.

Cork wobbled in a third quarter where Clare almost went out of sight. Cork’s refusal to ever let go of their opponents or the game itself ultimately saved them.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); D Healy, T O’Connell (0-3 each); M Mullins (1-0); W Buckley, C Walsh, R O’Sullivan (0-2 each); J Leahy (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (0-11, 0-9 frees); S Rynne (1-1); O O’Donnell (0-3); J O’Neill, P Crotty (0-2 each); N O’Farrell, K Hartigan (0-1 each).

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), S Kingston (Ballinora), M Howell (Douglas); M Mullins (Whitechurch), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), J Dwyer (Ballincollig); S Daly (Randal Óg), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: T Wilk (Cobh) for Daly (HT); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for Cremin (32, inj); J Leahy (Dungourney) for Walsh (37).

Clare: A Shanahan (Tulla); J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), O Cahill (Éire Óg, Inis), I MacNamara (Killanena); K Hartigan (Scariff), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), O Clune (Feakle); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), O O’Donnell (Crusheen); S Dunford (Tubber), G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe), P Crotty (Scariff); K Smyth (Killanena); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin).

Subs: N O’Farrell (Broadford) for Sheedy (HT); C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Kennedy (40); D Stritch (Clonlara) for Dunford (54); J Collins (Éire Óg) for Clune (59); C Whelan (Whitegate) for O’Donnell (60).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).