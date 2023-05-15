Ciarán Meenagh: 'I had a job to do today and you just get on with it'

Derry assistant manager Ciarán Meenagh found himself in all sorts of unfamiliar territory on Sunday after an Ulster final that saw his side eventually defend the Anglo-Celt Cup and claim back-to-back titles together for only the second time in their history.

Manager Rory Gallagher was not on the sideline as he stepped back from duties in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his former wife during the week. It was confirmed on Friday Meenagh would take charge for their clash with Armagh instead.

“My motto in life is ‘no fuss, no drama’ just get on with things. That is the way life goes and you treat it as such,” Meenagh said, speaking post-match. “I had a job to do today and you just get on with it.

“Look, I suppose it boiled down to my confidence and belief in the players and it is very much a collective management team. The support I got around men from Ronan and Enda, Ben and Hugh today. I wasn’t nervous, I wasn’t apprehensive because I was confident we were going to win so you just take it in your stride and you get on with it as such.”

Derry led 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time but were far from their controlled best early on. Their leaders, in particular Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan, stood up when needed. In total both teams scored the exact same from opposition kickouts but deep in extra-time it was their superb press that turned the tide.

Two points down, they forced Ethan Rafferty long and hit the front thanks to frees from Niall Toner and McGuigan as well as a Lachlan Murray fisted effort. Glass and McGuigan both scored their penalties to top it off.

Outside the victorious dressing room, Glass pointed to McGuigan and labelled him in the top three forwards nationwide along with Con O’Callaghan and David Clifford.

“I did not think we played well in the first half,” Meenagh said.

“We played below par, we were disappointed at half-time and then we led for most of the second half but we could never put Armagh away, they hung in there and with the crowd behind them and they had momentum. Then when it went into the second half in extra time, we said we were getting a second chance.

“We had played the first half against the breeze with 14 men and we were only a point down. We said no more men back. Odhran Lynch played off his line, he played as an extra player.

“We had to do better on their kickouts and they had a lot of success and caused us a lot of problems. Look, the bottom line and my message to them at half-time in extra time was to go for broke and let’s play to win and we did that.”