Antrim open Tailteann Cup campaign with commanding win over Leitrim

Tailteann Cup, Group D

Antrim 3-18 Leitrim 2-12

THREE second half goals proved the difference for Antrim as they got their Tailteann Cup campaign off to the best possible start at Corrigan Park.

Man-of-the-match Adam Loughran netted goals either side of one from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann after the visitors had twice found majors to keep them in contention.

But the dam burst as Antrim powered home and they will be extremely happy with their afternoon's work to bag the points.

Leitrim couldn't have asked for a better start as just four minutes in, late replacement Barry McNulty rose to meet Keith Beirne's dropping shot to palm home.

Adam Loughran and Pearce Dolan swapped points before Antrim began to take control with four points on the spin. But both sides were creating goal chances in the opening period although neither hit the net thanks to the respective goalkeepers, Michael Byrne and Nevin O'Donnell, who both made some outstanding saves.

The game became quite nip-and-tuck with Darragh Rooney kicking some fine scores for the visitors, while Dominic McEnhill kept the board ticking for Antrim, but after Beirne split the posts from an audacious angle late in the half for Leitrim, Ronan Boyle finished a good move for the hosts to put them 0-10 to 1-5 up.

Peter Healy of Antrim during the Tailteann Cup launch at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Antrim opened the second half brightly with points from Loughran and McEnhill, but were then caught again with Aidan Flynn floating from the right to the back post where Jack Heslin rose to palm home.

But the Antrim response was excellent as they grabbed the next score through Ruairi McCann, and although Leitrim got two of the next three, the Saffrons were in for their first goal as Patrick Finnegan did well to work along the right end line, play back to the on-rushing Loughran who blasted home.

The scores began to flow and when Patrick McBride squared for Aghagallon's McCann to palm home. The gap was out to nine.

The third goal wasn't far off and again it was Loughran who was on the end of a good ball for McBride and he stepped inside to crash to the net to end any hope for Leitrim.

To their credit, Andy Moran's side chipped away with Paul Keaney kicking four when introduced, but they needed much more with Antrim out of sight and Patrick McCormick became their ninth name on the scoresheet to complete an excellent start in the competition for Andy McEntee's men.

Scorers for Antrim: A Loughran 2-3, D McEnhill 0-6 (5f), R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-2, M Byrne 0-2 (1f, 1 45), R Boyle, C Stewart, R McCann (Creggan), P McCormick, P Healy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney 0-4 (2f), J Heslin 1-1, B McNulty 1-0, D Rooney 0-3, M Plunkett, P Dolan, J Rooney, K Beirne 0-1 each.

ANTRIM: Michael Byrne; Ronan Boyle, Peter Healy, James McAuley; Paddy McBride, Joseph Finnegan, Dermott McAleese; Jack Dowling, Conor Stewart; Patrick Finnegan, Adam Loughran, Ruairi McCann (Creggan); Marc Jordan, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon), Dominic McEnhill.

Subs: Patrick McCormick for J McAuley (27), Cathal Hynds for J Dowling (47), Pat Shivers for R McCann (Aghagallon, 66), Odhran Eastwood for P Finnegan (66), Cormac McGettigan for M Jordan (70+2).

LEITRIM: Nevin O'Donnell; Paddy Maguire, Mark Diffley, Conor Farrell; James Rooney, Shane Quinn, Aiden Flynn; Pearce Dolan, Donal Wrynn; Darragh Rooney, Keith Beirne, Mark Plunkett; Jack Heslin, Barry McNulty, Domhnaill Flynn.

Subs: Tom Prior for J Rooney (54), Oisin McLoughlin for K Beirne (54), Paul Keaney for D Flynn (57), Cillian McGloin for C Farrell (62), Stephen McLoughlin for M Plunkett (70).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).