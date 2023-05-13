Limerick end losing run with Tailteann Cup win over Longford

Limerick 2-16

Longford 1-16

Limerick won their maiden Tailteann Cup clash, edging past Longford with a goal in either half proving pivotal. The result ends a 10-game spell without a win in league or championship for the Treaty – 12 months on from their penalty shoot-out success over Clare in the Munster Championship.

For Longford, it represents a disappointing loss, having chased for so long, they were within touching distance in stoppage time, thanks to a goal from Daniel Reynolds.

Mark Fitzgerald’s side had goals from Cathal Downes and Brian Donvoan’s penalty, which meant they controlled much of the tempo on a superb Gaelic Grounds surface.

Downes’ goal, a beautiful effort, was the opening score for Limerick, who’d trailed to a Ryan Moffett point which came on 60 seconds. The Limerick midfielder continued his run, and received a fisted pass from Colm McSweeney who was sharp to a half-blocked shot. The ball was perfect for Downes, who picked out the top corner with real quality.

Longford would never lead again, and were behind from the 13th minute to the end. Limerick picked holes in their deep defence, with Peter Nash’s 17th-minute score a fine effort.

Played before a disappointing crowd, Longford took scores from Dylan Farrell and Joe Hagan, to trail 1-8 to 0-7 at the break. James Naughton was in decent form from frees, while Colm McSweeney also fisted an effort for the Munster side.

Longford cut the gap early in the second half, but it never felt like they would overhaul Limerick. Oran Kenny (two) brought them closer but their good work was undone when Donovan rattled the net with a penalty.

After McSweeney was halted, legally, inside the square, Mickey Quinn jumped on the loose ball. After a moments delay, referee Sean Lonergan pointed to the spot. Donovan sent Patrick Collum the wrong way to open up a five point margin.

Indeed, it was still five points by the time the 70th minute approached. Donal O’Sullivan saving an effort from Connerton on 57 minutes. The sides traded scores, with Hugh Bourke, Cian Sheehan (mark) and Naughton all on target. For Longford, Keelin McGann added to prior efforts from Farrell and Connerton, but they never truly looked in control of their destiny.

But, then sub Reynolds netted after a break off Andrew Farrell. But, Longford retreated, and Tommy Griffin pushed them three clear. Despite nearly eight minutes of stoppages, Paddy Christie’s men couldn’t find a levelling score.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-6 (0-5 frees); B Donovan 1-2; C Downes 1-1; P Nash 0-2; C McSweeney, P Maher, H Bourke, C Sheehan (mark), T Griffin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: D Farrell 0-7 (0-5 frees); O Kenny 0-3 (0-1 free); D Reynolds 1-0; L Connerton, J Hagan 0-2 each; R Moffett, K McGann 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (C); M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Liston, P Maher; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, B Donovan, A Enright; J Naughton, C McSweeney, P Nash.

Subs: H Bourke for Liston (46), T McCarthy for Donovan (56), D Murray for Enright (63), T Griffin for Downes (68), D Lyons for Nash (69), D Connolly for O’Dea (76).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, K McGann; J Hagan, D Reynolds, A Farrell; L Connerton, D Farrell, O Kenny.

Subs: J Macken for A Farrell (52), D Reynolds for Connerton (62), P Foy for Lynn (65).

Ref - S Lonergan (Tipperary)