Tipperary land first Munster Senior Camogie Championship in 13 years with commanding win over Clare

Tipperary 1-26 Clare 1-9

A real statement of intent from Tipperary in this Munster senior camogie championship final in the FBD Semple Stadium sunshine this afternoon - and their first title in 13 years.

An incredible display from Denis Kelly’s side - their 17-point winning margin correctly suggesting a brilliant all-round display. They never let up, right from the first point which came after a mere 12 seconds.

Clare were not allowed to settle, as the Morrissey Cup returns to Tipp for the first time since 2010.

All but five of the winners points came from open play - they fired so many excellent scores to shape this emphatic win.

They took an early lead with quick-fire points from Caoimhe Maher, Teresa Ryan and Cáit Devane. Eimear McGrath’s eighth minute free put them four up.

Clare set up defensively, the flip side was they couldn’t neutralise the effect of sweeper Karen Kennedy who got on an amount of ball - the centre-back was also crowned Player-of-the-Match. The visitors had to wait until free-taker Lorna McNamara opened their account in the ninth minute.

Róisín Howard of Tipperary is tackled by Abby Walsh, left, and Aoife Keane of Clare, during the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Final between Clare and Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipp continued to raise white flags, some delightful long-range points to move 0-8 to 0-2 up after the first quarter. Caoimhe Maher’s goal attempt saved by Clare ‘keeper Doireann Murphy.

Chief-scorer McNamara continued to keep Clare in touch. Just when they had the gap down to five, Eimear Heffernan turned her marker to fire a brilliant goal in the 24th minute to the top corner, 1-9 to 0-4 McNamara landed a brace, but Tipperary outscored them four points to two ensuring an interval lead of 1-13 to 0-6 - eight different scorers highlighting their range of scoring options.

Áine O’Loughlin gave Clare a tonic start to the second-half when she rose high to fetch a McNamara free and strike an unstoppable shot to the net. Aoife Keane followed with a point from distance, the scoreboard now moving in Clare’s favour.

Tipperary were having none of it though and reeled off the next five points unanswered.

They continued to dictate, shooting the final seven points without reply. They closed out with 10 different scorers.

Scorers for Tipperary: E McGrath (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), E Heffernan (1-3), C Devane and G O’Brien (0-4 each), C Maher (0-3), R Howard (0-2), T Ryan, K Blair, E Fryday and C McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (0-6 frees), Á O’Loughlin (1-0), Z Spillane, O Duggan and A Keane (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, C Quirke (J-Capt), E Loughman; K Blair, K Kennedy (J-Capt), A McGrath; T Ryan, C Hennessy; R Howard, C Maher, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane, E Heffernan.

Subs: C McCarthy for E McGrath (49), N Treacy for C Hennessy (51), M Eviston for E Loughman (52), M Ryan for A McGrath (54), E Fryday G O’Brien (54).

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, S Daly, C Kelly, A Ryan, C Hehir (J-Capt), A Walsh; C Carmody, O Duggan; M Scanlon, N O’Dea (J-Capt), A Keane; E Kelly, Á O’Loughlin, L McNamara.

Subs: A Spillane for A Ryan (half-time), C Morey for M Scanlon (42), E Casey for C Grogan (44), L Daly for C Carmody (45), J Daly for E Kelly (53).

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork).