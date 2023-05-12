Gallagher steps back as Derry manager after abuse allegations 

Gallagher will be replaced by Ciaran Meenagh just 48 hours before the Ulster final following domestic violence allegations made against him
Gallagher steps back as Derry manager after abuse allegations 

STEPPING BACK: Derry manager Rory Gallagher. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 19:37
John Fogarty

Rory Gallagher is “stepping back” as Derry senior football manager ahead of the county’s Ulster final against Armagh in Clones on Sunday.

In a statement released via Derry GAA on Friday evening, the Fermanagh native explained he was taking the decision to protect his children following domestic violence allegations made against him by his estranged wife Nicola on Facebook.

Assistant manager Ciarán Meenagh will assume the role as manager in St Tiernach’s Park as Derry look to retain the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Gallagher’s statement read: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry Senior football Manager with immediate effect.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.” 

In a statement released through his solicitor on Thursday, Gallagher confirmed he was aware of the social media post and insisted "allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".

It continued: “Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time. 

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

"I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.” 

Derry are guaranteed another three games in the All-Ireland senior football championship regardless of Sunday’s result.

