Semple stage adds lustre to novel Munster decider

It will be another big occasion in FBD Semple Stadium today when the camogie players of Clare and Tipperary cross swords in the Munster senior championship final. It will precede the Clare and Waterford hurling match.

Adding to the intrigue is that neither side has collected a provincial title in quite some time.

“Silverware at Munster Championship level is hard-won,” acknowledges Clare manager John Carmody. “It will be a massive boost for whichever county takes it.

“It is 10 years, I think, since we won the Munster Championship. I should know, I was the manager back then. We beat Cork in the Ragg. Cork are the standard bearers. They have won it so many times. This is a novel final so both teams will be extremely motivated to win it. It should make for a great game.”

Clare, backboned by joint-captains Niamh O’Dea and Clare Hehir, have had a break since defeating Limerick a fortnight ago in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, while Tipperary overcame Waterford last weekend in Páirc Uí Chaoimh — the Déise knocked out Cork in the quarter-final a week earlier.

The experience of playing in the top stadiums is not lost on Carmody.

“Thankfully the last few years, Munster Council Camogie and GAA, they are kind of a step ahead of integration. This promotion of the girls is the way it should be seen. It is great to have the girls playing before the lads. The girls put in equally as much and it is great to see them showcased.

“It was a great occasion to be involved with the last day. We played ahead of Clare and Limerick in the SHC. It tends to bring the best out of our girls. That has been our experience of it. The bigger the occasion, the more they seem to lift their game. We would be hoping that would be the case again.

“The only concern for us is since the Limerick game, we picked up a few injuries. Unfortunately Rebecca Foley is out for the year, she has a recurrence of a cruciate ligament injury. She will be a loss. And we are sweating over Laoise Ryan, we are waiting on the results of a scan on her finger injury.

“It would be huge for us to win. We are in the group of death in the All-Ireland championship - with Cork and Galway (and Down). For me, this game is a gauge of where we are at in terms of can we compete with the big counties.

“I think Tipp have been the form team for the year to date. They’ll admit themselves, they slipped up against Kilkenny in the league. They absolutely dismantled Waterford last Saturday, so it is going to be a huge task for us.

“We would feel we need a big performance from our girls. But there is no pressure on them either, we want them to enjoy the occasion. To build on last year’s experience, having lost to Cork in the final which went to double-extra time.”