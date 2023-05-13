‘Kildare football is going in the right direction’

This afternoon at Kingspan Breffni, Kildare contest a third All-Ireland U20 final in six seasons.

Success at U20 level should not be measured in silverware. The more accurate metric is the number of players that filter up to senior level in the years after.

It is now five years since Kildare won their most recent U20 All-Ireland. It was an All-Ireland winning campaign where they took out Dublin, Kerry, and Mayo. Impressive, and then some.

A look at the Kildare matchday panel from their recent Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin shows four players - Aaron Masterson, Paddy Woodgate, Jimmy Hyland, and Tony Archbold - to have graduated from the all-conquering 2018 class.

Four seems a decent number to have successfully made the jump, but when set against the 11 Cork hurlers who have come through from the U21 panel that lost the 2018 All-Ireland final, it's a total that takes on a more ordinary look.

Brian Flanagan is the Kildare U20 manager. If we’re chatting to him five years from now, would he be content with a total of four footballers from this panel having moved up the line to senior.

“I don't know if content is the right word,” Flanagan replied. “You can have a year where a certain crop comes through and you get seven, eight, nine lads that ultimately make it at senior. You can have another successful underage team then where only one or two come through.

“On average, four to five seems to be a good number. At the moment I would have big hopes for some of these lads. I would be expecting plenty of them to at least get their opportunity. But getting the opportunity at 21 or 22 is one thing, being there as a starter and someone who has made the grade at 24 or 25 is the ultimate challenge.

“I know certain people are disappointed that there isn't more (from the 2018 winning side). I know that there's added pressure on that team because they won the All-Ireland, so people expect there to be seven, eight, nine fellas. But that's not always the case.” Back to the present. Kildare are this afternoon contesting their second successive All-Ireland U20 final.

Naas CBS have won the last two Leinster schools senior football championships. The first of those campaigns saw them go the distance and capture the Hogan Cup. The first of those campaigns saw themselves and two other Kildare schools - Clane and Maynooth - occupy three of the four Leinster semi-final berths.

The production line is strong. The objective is to have a steady stream that will pass quality control at senior level rather than an unfairly large spotlight placed on once-off underage success.

“We're obviously in our second final in-a-row, so I think that layering of underage success creates a conveyor belt of talent into your senior squad,” Flanagan continued.

“It’s important that it's consistent and it's important that it keeps going in order for the Kildare senior team to be successful and have the type of players that's needed coming in on a regular basis.

“Layering of success just means numbers, depth, and probably almost culture at underage in Kildare of winning things now which is very healthy.

“Kildare football is going in the right direction and these U20s are going to help that.”

These U20s lost their opening game of the Leinster championship to Westmeath. The resilience Kildare are looking to build into their underage graduates was shown in spades by how Flanagan’s charges responded to that defeat.

“They set their stall out at the beginning of the year in terms of what they wanted to achieve and the way they've gone about it would have to make you proud. The job is not done yet, we still have one more step to take."