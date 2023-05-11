Gleeson start for Waterford's clash with Clare

Austin Gleeson starts for Waterford as Adam Enright replaces injured Limerick captain Iain Corbett for Tailteann Cup opener against Longford. 
STARTING: Austin Gleeson to start for Waterford against Clare. Pic: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 21:49
John Fogarty

Austin Gleeson has been named to start for Waterford in Saturday’s Munster SHC Round 3 clash with Clare in Thurles.

Nursing a hamstring injury carried over from the Allianz Hurling League, the former hurler of the year has come off the bench in the county’s first two games in the province.

Mikey Kiely, who started against Cork last Sunday week, is not included in the 26 as he recovers from a nasty hand injury, which could also rule him out of the final round game against Tipperary on May 28.

Gleeson is one of three changes to the side that began the defeat to Cork – fit-again Iarlaith Daly comes into the back-line at the expense of Tom Barron and Peter Hogan is introduced for Colin Dunford, who was replaced at half-time in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Injured captain Iain Corbett is replaced by Adam Enright for Limerick’s Tailteann Cup opener against Longford in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday. Corbett suffered a hamstring injury in the Munster semi-final defeat to Clare last month.

WATERFORD (SHC v Clare): B. Nolan; C. Gleeson, C. Prunty, I. Daly; M. Fitzgerald, C. Lyons, J. Fagan; D. Lyons, J. Barron; P. Hogan, J. Prendergast, N. Montgomery; S. Bennett (c), A. Gleeson, D. Hutchinson. 

Subs: S. O’Brien, C. Ryan, T. Barron, P. Leavey, P. Curran, C. Dunford, Patrick Fitzgerald, Paudie Fitzgerald, K. Mahony, C. Daly, S. Fitzgerald.

LIMERICK (SFC v Longford): D. O’Sullivan; M. Donovan, S. O’Dea, B. Fanning; B. Coleman, J. Kiston, P. Maher; C. Fahy, C. Downes; C. Sheehan, B. Donovan, A. Enright; J. Naughton, C. McSweeney, P. Nash. 

Subs: A. O’Sullivan, H. Bourke, G. Brown, D. Connolly, T. Griffin, D. Lyons, T. McCarthy, D. Murray, R. O’Connor, E. O’Shea, C. Woulfe.

WATERFORD (SFC v Down): A. Beresford; L. Fennell, D. Ó Cathasaigh, C. Ó Cuirrín; D. Ryan (c), B. Looby, J. O’Sullivan; M. Curry, B. Lynch; C. Murray, D. Corcoran, J. Curry; E. McGrath-Butler, S. Whelan-Barrett, M. Kiely. 

Subs: B. Kirwan, J. Gleeson, T. O’Connell, M. Cummins, J. Veale, D. Fitzgerald, J. Devine, N. McSweeney J. Keane, D. Reidy, C. Maguire.

LAOIS (SFC v Cavan): S. Osborne; S. Greene, T. Collins, R. Piggott; S. O’Flynn, M. Timmons, P. Kirwan; K. Lillis, D. Larkin; K. Swayne, P. Kingston, P. O’Sullivan; E. Lowry, E. O’Carroll, M. Barry.

LAOIS (SHC v Kerry): E. Rowland; I. Shanahan, L. O’Connell, D. Hartnett; J. Kelly, P. Delaney, F.C. Fennell; A. Corby, R. King; J. Hayes, S. Maher, P. Purcell; S. Bergin, M. Phelan, A. Dunphy.

TIPPERARY (SFC v Meath): M. O'Reilly; S. O'Connell, J. Feehan, W. Eviston; K. Fahey, C.O'Shaughnessy, K. Ryan; P. Feehan, Colman Kennedy; T. Doyle, J. Kennedy, C. Deely; M. O'Shea, S. Quirke, S. O'Brien (c). 

Subs: K. Beben, L. Boland, M. Russell, Conall Kennedy, S. O'Connor, L. McGrath, R. Quigley, C. Cadell, D. Leahy, R. Collins, J. Lawrence.

Sheedy leads Cork to win over Kerry to set up home semi-final against Tipp
Hogan's late goal helps Limerick to win over Tipp 
'Cork without Mick Curtin would be like God without his angels'
<p>John O'Brien, chairperson Cork Colleges, presents the Under 16A football cup to the captain of the Hamilton HS, James O'Driscoll.</p>

Late Hennigan goal seals Cork colleges title for Hamilton HS, Bandon

