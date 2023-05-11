Hogan's late goal helps Limerick to win over Tipp 

Limerick 1-9 Tipperary 1-6

A major boost for underage football in Limerick as John Ryan’s charges turned the tables on Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC Phase 1 final at Mallow. When the sides met in the round-robin, Tipperary beat them by double scores, but in a heart-stopping finale it was Darragh Hogan’s goal two minutes from time that regained the lead, 1-8 to 1-6. Substitute Ronan O’Connell’s point was the icing on the cake.

Limerick progress to meet Kerry in next week’s semi-final.

Tipperary, meanwhile, contributed to a very enjoyable game, and lost nothing in defeat. In a new format, they get a second shot against Cork.

Tipperary, with the breeze, had the better start. They sent over the first point from a Tadgh Whyte free. Liam Freaney floated over their second with Louis Coughlan doing much of the spade work.

Limerick eventually settled in the seventh minute, buoyed by an effort from centre-back Cathal Woulfe after he combined with Evan Curry.

With captain Aidan O’Shea operating effectively around the middle of the field, they upped their performance to kick the next five points unanswered - Padraic Murphy, Cian Costelloe, Andrew Lyons (free), Callum Buckley and Adam Murphy. Along with doing their own job, three of the six points came from defenders.

Tipperary were grateful to see the scoreboard move again through Freaney and Jamie O’Keeffe. It was 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Tipperary returned to play with a lot more intensity as manager John McNamara introduced two subs. Limerick goalkeeper Sam Guerin had to be alert to stop Whyte but the custodian was finally beaten when sub Charlie Grace scored an excellent solo goal. When the same player followed with a point, the Blue and Gold were in the ascendancy, 1-5 to 0-6.

Limerick showed no sign of backing down. Evan Curry curled over a crucial free and Buckley came from full-back to score his second point to level matters.

A grandstand finish ensued as sub Charlie Walsh pushed Tipperary in front from a mark.

Limerick wouldn’t be outdone and regained control with those last two flags, to become the new owners of the Darryl Darcy Cup.

Scorers for Limerick: D Hogan (1-0), C Buckley (0-2), C Costelloe, C Woulfe, E Curry (free), A Lyons (free), P Murphy, A Murphy and R O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Grace (1-1), L Freaney (0-2), T Whyte (free), C Walsh (mark) and J O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: S Guerin (Kildimo Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (do), C Costelloe (Cappagh/Rathkeale), C Buckley (Athea); L Óg Glynn (Ahane), C Woulfe (Fr Casey’s), C Meade (St Senan’s); E Curry (Athea), A O’Shea (Cappagh/Rathkeale, Capt); P Phelan (Pallasgreen), D Hogan (Mungret/St Paul’s), P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); A Murphy (Fr Casey’s), A Lyons (Newcastle West), T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: E Beston (Galbally) for A Lyons (42), R O’Connell (Fr Casey’s) for A Murphy, R Mullins (Mungret/St Paul’s) for D Hogan (both 63).

TIPPERARY: P Boland (Moyle Rovers); R Myles (Ardfinnan), C Ryan (Ballina), S Flanagan (Newport); M Connellan (Clonmel Commercials), B Tierney (do, Capt), J O’Keeffe (do); M O’Reilly (Moyle Rovers), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers): L Coughlan (Moycarkey Borris), L Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), C Fahey (Clonmel Commercials); J Quinn (Loughmore Castleiney), T Whyte (Moneygall), M Neville (Fethard).

Subs: C Grace (Ballina) for M Neville, S Ryan (Ardfinnan) for C Fahey (both half-time), C Walsh (Fethard) for T Whyte (48), T Ryan (Moycarkey Borris) for l Freaney (56).

Referee: James O’Regan (Cork).