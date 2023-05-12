Costello believes with "right structures" in place they can get on top

Thirteen years on from being the last county beyond Dublin to win the Leinster title, Meath will begin their Tailteann Cup campaign this weekend.

Neighbours Louth, meanwhile, the underdogs robbed of victory at the end of that remarkable 2010 provincial final are back in their first final since and will play the Dubs on Sunday.

These are strange and difficult times to be a Meath follower though attacker Mathew Costello is confident that the Royal County blip is only temporary.

Asked if the 1999 All-Ireland winners can get back to the top in the coming years, the Dunshaughlin man nodded.

"I fully believe we can, especially with the guys coming through, we have had some underage success and we can back ourselves and believe in ourselves," he said.

"If the right structures continue to be put in place, we can get back to the top. There is a really positive flow of teams coming through at minor level. Unfortunately it hasn't come through at U-20s level yet but the players are still there."

The hope was that Colm O'Rourke, having finally landed the Meath job last July, would have some sort of immediate, positive impact.

The two-time All-Ireland winner spoke initially about reviving the county's fortunes and even pushing Dublin hard in the short term. But, save for some early progress in the National League when a new look kicking game yielded a couple of wins over Cork and Clare, it's been mostly frustration and defeat.

"We are still quite keen to kick the ball," said Costello ahead of Saturday evening's Tailteann Cup opener at home to Tipperary.

"That's well known, we want to move the ball forward quite quickly. And maybe we got caught in between the two. If we stuck with one, it left us too open at the back. And with the other, we weren't scoring enough up front because we were thinking about our defensive systems. I am not sure really, I think over the next few weeks we will try to keep it tight at the back but also play that free-flowing football up front."

Now in his fourth season with the senior team, the DCU student and former Meath minor captain accepts there is increasing responsibility on him to help usher through the new era of, if not success, at least competitiveness.

"Maybe, yeah," he acknowledged. "I didn't really see it coming this early, if anything I thought I might still be a sub at this stage. But I embrace it, I love the pressure of that on big days. I like things to go through me, I want to be one of the leaders in the group. It can be a bit of pressure but I like it."

Luck hasn't been on Meath's side so far. Aside from the unavailability this season of experienced duo Bryan Menton and Conor McGill, injuries have robbed them of other key figures. Shane Walsh, who hit Cork for 1-7 in the league opener, is a player O'Rourke would like to build his attack around but he has been missing for important games.

"Shane is out for the next while, not sure exactly when he is back," said Costello.