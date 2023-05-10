Wexford end Kilkenny's reign as Leinster and All-Ireland U20 Hurling Champions

Keith Rossiter's men scored three late points to seal their place in the final against Offaly.
WEXFORD WINNERS: Wexford’s Dylan Purcell and Sean Rowley celebrate

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 21:14
Robert Cribbin

Wexford 1-18 Kilkenny 2-13

Wexford scored the last three points on the way to victory over defending champions Kilkenny in the Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The home defeat brings an end to Kilkenny's reign as Leinster and All-Ireland champions as Keith Rossiter's outfit defeated the Cats for the second time in the provincial campaign.

Kilkenny did line out without senior sensation Billy Drennan as the talented forward continues his recovery from a leg injury and while they did rally with second half goals from Gearoid Dunne and Eoin O'Brien, Wexford were still the better side over the 60 plus minutes.

A brilliant individual strike from Wexford sub JJ Twamley brought the sizeable travelling support to their feet and that goal gave the winners a lifeline after Kilkenny had edged their way in front.

Corey Byrne Dunbar of Wexford in action against Eoghan Lyng, left, and Joe Fitzpatrick of Kilkenny during the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Corey Byrne Dunbar of Wexford in action against Eoghan Lyng, left, and Joe Fitzpatrick of Kilkenny during the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Extra-time looked a distinct possibility when Timmy Clifford and Cian Byrne exchanged stoppage time scores but Wexford finished the stronger with Byrne and Corey Byrne Dunbar landing placed balls that sets up a novel final with Offaly next week.

The last four clash proved to be a bit of a slow burner and Kilkenny struggled for opening half scores as they trailed 0-9 to 0-5 at the change of ends.

Cian Byrne notched five points for Wexford in the first 30 minutes and he was part of a flowing attack that was certainly giving the Cats a bit of bother.

As they tend to do, Kilkenny battled back on the resumption with senior stars Gearoid Dunne and Timmy Clifford coming to the fore.

Wexford's Luke Murphy and Shamey O'Hagan both had goal chances pass by the wayside in the second period and when Gearoid Dunne finished to the net after Cillian Hackett was pulled down in the square, Kilkenny looked primed to pounce for victory.

A second goal for the hosts then arrived in the 52nd minute with sub Eoin O'Brien going on a mazy run before shooting past Derry Mahon in the Wexford goal.

The fact Wexford responded so well from those two setbacks is what possibly makes the win so significant and they weren't behind for long as JJ Twamley scored their only goal three minutes after O'Brien's effort.

Kilkenny did get the next three points to go ahead by the minimum but they still couldn't hold off Wexford's late rally.

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne (0-10, 6f and 1 '65), JJ Twamley (1-0), C Byrne Dunbar (0-3), M Dundon (0-2), L Murphy, S O'Hagan, Cillian Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: G Dunne (1-6, 3f and 1 '65), E O'Brien (1-0), T Clifford (0-3), L Connellan (0-2), E Lyng, K Doyle (0-1 each).

Wexford: D Mahon; S Roche, E Whelan, D Kehoe; C Murphy, M Dundon, C Foley; S Rowley, D Carley; Cian Byrne, C Byrne Dunbar, J Redmond; L Murphy, S O'Hagan, Cillian Byrne.

Subs: D Purcell for Murphy (39), JJ Twamley for Cillian Byrne (41), D Farrell for Redmond (44), C Walsh for Murphy (58).

Kilkenny: S Manogue; P Lennon, S Purcell, J Neary; J Fitzpatrick, E Lyng, P Langton; B Reid, K Doyle; L Connellan, T Clifford, C Beirne; C Hackett, G Dunne, H Shine.

Subs: T Dunne for Shine (H-T), I Bolger for Fitzpatrick (34), E O'Brien for Beirne (44).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin)

