GAA study shows almost half of puck-outs in the 2023 Allianz Hurling League were uncontested

Gaelic Stats concluded the number of unchallenged restarts has increased 13% from 2018.
KEEP IT SHORT: A study of games played in this year’s Allianz Hurling League found almost half of puck-outs (49%) were uncontested. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 14:11
John Fogarty

A study of games played in this year’s Allianz Hurling League found almost half of puck-outs (49%) were uncontested.

Commissioned by the GAA, Gaelic Stats concluded the number of unchallenged restarts has increased 13% from 2018. The accuracy of goalkeepers but in large the spike in short puck-outs are the primary reasons behind the jump.

Their analysis of 15 league games also revealed just 10% of puck-outs landed beyond the 45 in the other half of the field in contrast to 21% in 2021. Almost a third of all restarts were pucked to a team-mate before their 45m line, over twice the number (14%) that were struck in the 2016 league and championship.

In what is likely to underpin a motion to make the black card/penalty rule a permanent rule next season, fouls inside the goal-scoring zone, 25m in-field from each sideline and inside the 20m line, had dropped to 10% of all fouls from 20% in 2019.

John Fogarty: Safety another promotional issue for hurling

Amended last year following Clare’s Aidan McCarthy’s harsh black card against Tipperary in the 2021 Munster SHC, the parameters for where a black card and penalty can be awarded have been reduced to a central area.

The current rule, which in last month’s Munster SHC Round 1 game saw Clare’s David McInerney dismissed for 10 minutes after fouling Jake Morris and Tipperary awarded a penalty, is applicable on a temporary basis.

The study also established the average number of hand-passes has shot up from 76 to 104 between the 2016 league and championship and this year. In that same period, the average number of stick-passes has remained the same at 145.

Also, the amount of time the ball was in play had dropped to 38%, a decrease of 5% from 2016, owing to the volume of shots players are taking. For a 75-minute game, that percentage equates to 28.5 minutes.

