Smyth bags 2-7 as Clare defeat Tipp in Munster U20 semi

Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final

Tipperary 0-17 Clare 3-17

An iron-willed defensive effort sent the Clare U20s into their first Munster final at this grade since 2015 with a nine-point victory over Tipperary.

They will meet Cork in the final, the same match-up as Tuesday’s minor decider at the same venue.

Kevin Smyth did the damage up front, providing an outlet for the long-ball option and scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to take his tally to 2-7.

The Banner outscored Tipp by 2-3 to no-score in that final stretch, with all but one point from Smyth.

A third clean sheet in five games completed the job for Terence Fahy’s side, who were led by superb performances by Daithí Lohan, nephew of senior manager Brian, Oran Cahill, Ian McNamara, and Oisín O’Donnell.

Cahill and O’Donnell rotated duties as the extra man at the back while keeping an eye on Tipp's floating danger-man Peter McGarry.

Lohan, who was carried off injured on the hour mark, put in a dominant performance under puck-outs and covered every last blade of grass during a second half in which Clare conceded just six points.

Ja Collins and Diarmaid Stritch produced vital tackles to deny Tipp the lifeline of a late goal for Maidhc Fitzpatrick or Joe Egan, while Seán Kenneally batted another chance wide under pressure.

When the hosts did get an effort on target, Aaron Shanahan stood up well to save from McGarry.

It says much about Clare’s defensive riches that they didn’t seem to miss regular full-back Adam Hogan, unavailable due to his senior involvement.

Smyth’s first goal was the killer blow. He grabbed McNamara’s skyscraper delivery to dispatch a bullet finish. The latter, in the final moments, was a long-range free that bobbled past Jason O'Dwyer and across the line.

That just about summed up Tipperary’s night as they were left to count the cost of seven misses from their own placed-ball efforts.

These two split 40 points between them in drawing their Munster opener six weeks back and there was nothing to separate them by half-time, 0-11 to 1-8.

Brendan Cummins’ side had three of the first four scores, through Jack Leamy (free), Eddie Ryan, and Cathal Quinn, but it didn’t reflect Clare’s efforts as they soon turned it around.

The Banner were able to pull out bodies and exploit the space left behind. By the 18th minute, they had more than double the number of shots of their opponents (14 to 6) but missed nine of them.

Still, they registered the only goal to help them into a three-point advantage. Smyth’s long-range free was batted down by O’Dwyer, who had the sun shining into his eyes.

It was kicked to the side but David Kennedy regathered, turned on a sixpence down the endline, and while O’Dwyer saved his initial attempt, he was able to flick in the rebound.

Points from Jack O’Neill, Patrick Crotty, and Smyth (free) made it 1-4 to 0-4 but it should’ve been more.

Tipp did have one goal chance in that period, with Shanahan saving well from Kenneally although he did have the consolation of play being called back for a free, which Leamy pointed.

The home forwards forced two turnover frees from opposition defenders which helped them get back level, with Leamy slotting one and giving the other short for a McGarry point.

Tipp’s efficiency was their saving grace in this spell. Another three-point run pushed them two ahead, with Kenneally (0-2) and Ryan splitting the posts.

But Clare finished the stronger. Smyth, Seán Rynne, and Crotty reeled off three points, with a Leamy free sending them in level.

That would be the last free Tipp would convert, with Leamy and Stephen Ferncombe’s radar scrambled after the break.

Play resumed with a goal chance blocked at either end; McNamara denying Ryan and Luke Shanahan deflecting Smyth’s shot behind.

They were level another three times thereafter but crucially, Clare were never headed.

A brace from Smyth was cancelled out by Ryan, with his fourth, and a sensational solo run by corner-back Danny Slattery from his own 21 to the opposition D.

Lohan and Kennedy edged Clare back ahead but a fine sideline cut from McGarry was followed by a point from play to equalise for a seventh time.

They would be level once more, at 0-17 to 1-14, but that was where Tipp’s scoring ended and Smyth stepped in.

Scorers for Tipperary: E Ryan, J Leamy (4 frees) (0-4 each); Peter McGarry (0-3, 1 s/l); S Kenneally (0-2); D Slattery, C Quinn, D Stakelum, M Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (2-7, 1-5 frees, 0-1 65); D Kennedy (1-1); P Crotty (0-3); D Lohan, O Cahill, S Rynne, J O’Neill, N O’Farrell, K Hartigan (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: J O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore); R Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), D Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), C McKelvey (Silvermines); J Morris (St Mary’s), D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, capt); J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), S Kenneally (Moneygall); P McGarry (St Mary’s), T Cahill (Drom-Inch), D Corbett (Gortnahoe-Glengoole).

Subs: M Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for Corbett (40), S Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Cahill (46), J Egan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Ryan (58).

CLARE: A Shanahan (Tulla); I McNamara (Killanena), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin, capt), O Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis); D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), J Collins (Éire Óg Ennis), O Clune (Feakle); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), O O’Donnell (Crusheen); J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), P Crotty (Scariff), S Dunford (Tubber); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe), K Smyth (Killanena).

Subs: N O’Farrell (Broadford) for Collins (h-t), K Hartigan (Scariff) for Dunford (40), C Cleary (O'Callaghan's Mills) for Sheedy (48), D Stritch (Clonlara) for Lohan (60 inj).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).