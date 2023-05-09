Football's big games set for GAAGO

The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO.

It had been agreed prior to the Munster winners being drawn at home to Mayo and the Connacht champions entertaining Tyrone that the two most attractive matches would be shown on GAAGO on May 20/21. There are no other football matches being televised that weekend.

As the provincial senior hurling championship returns to television screens on May 20 and 21 for the first time in three weeks in the form of Kilkenny v Dublin on Saturday and Clare v Cork and Limerick v Tipperary on Sunday, there are no more available TV slots as per RTÉ’s agreement with the GAA.

While the two most appealing Sam Maguire Cup on May 27/28 - Dublin v Cork/Roscommon and Derry/Armagh against Monaghan being the likely pick-ups - will also be shown on GAAGO as RTÉ have committed a second successive Sunday to live hurling, which marks the conclusion of the group stages of the provincial championships.

Just two of the five Munster SHC round robin games thus far have been broadcast on TV – Limerick v Waterford and Cork v Waterford. Including the May 21 matches, a further three round robin fixtures will be televised as well as the Munster final. By the end of the group stages, all 10 matches will have been available live via RTÉ or GAAGO, an even split between the two.

Meanwhile, the Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 1 game between Kerry and Mayo has been scheduled for Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday week with a 3pm throw-in. Later that day at 5.15pm, Connacht winners Galway face Tyrone in Salthill’s Pearse Stadium.

Elsewhere, Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals are to be played on Saturday and Sunday of the same weekend on a rotating basis from next year.

The Irish Examiner understands officials from the two provincial councils have agreed that from 2024 for a trial period of two years one of the deciders will be staged on a Saturday evening with the other taking place the following afternoon, similar to how the All-Ireland semi-finals are currently organised.

Both of this year’s provincial finals are scheduled to take place on the same afternoon, Sunday June 11. However, the clash has been criticised for doing little to promote the game and denying hurling followers the opportunity to attend both games.

Sam Maguire Cup opening weekend games.

Saturday, May 20.

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium 3pm (Live GAAGO); Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium 5.15pm (Live GAAGO); Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park 2pm.

Sunday, May 21.

Group 3: Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park 2.30pm.