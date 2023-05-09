Football's big games set for GAAGO

The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO
Football's big games set for GAAGO

KILLARNEY DATE: Mayo manager Kevin McStay, left, and Kerry manager Jack O'Connor shake hands after the league game in February. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 07:10
John Fogarty

The four biggest games over the first two weekends of the Sam Maguire Cup round-robin stages, including Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone, will be streamed on GAAGO.

It had been agreed prior to the Munster winners being drawn at home to Mayo and the Connacht champions entertaining Tyrone that the two most attractive matches would be shown on GAAGO on May 20/21. There are no other football matches being televised that weekend.

As the provincial senior hurling championship returns to television screens on May 20 and 21 for the first time in three weeks in the form of Kilkenny v Dublin on Saturday and Clare v Cork and Limerick v Tipperary on Sunday, there are no more available TV slots as per RTÉ’s agreement with the GAA.

While the two most appealing Sam Maguire Cup on May 27/28 - Dublin v Cork/Roscommon and Derry/Armagh against Monaghan being the likely pick-ups - will also be shown on GAAGO as RTÉ have committed a second successive Sunday to live hurling, which marks the conclusion of the group stages of the provincial championships.

Just two of the five Munster SHC round robin games thus far have been broadcast on TV – Limerick v Waterford and Cork v Waterford. Including the May 21 matches, a further three round robin fixtures will be televised as well as the Munster final. By the end of the group stages, all 10 matches will have been available live via RTÉ or GAAGO, an even split between the two.

Meanwhile, the Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 1 game between Kerry and Mayo has been scheduled for Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday week with a 3pm throw-in. Later that day at 5.15pm, Connacht winners Galway face Tyrone in Salthill’s Pearse Stadium.

Elsewhere, Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals are to be played on Saturday and Sunday of the same weekend on a rotating basis from next year.

The Irish Examiner understands officials from the two provincial councils have agreed that from 2024 for a trial period of two years one of the deciders will be staged on a Saturday evening with the other taking place the following afternoon, similar to how the All-Ireland semi-finals are currently organised.

Both of this year’s provincial finals are scheduled to take place on the same afternoon, Sunday June 11. However, the clash has been criticised for doing little to promote the game and denying hurling followers the opportunity to attend both games.

Sam Maguire Cup opening weekend games.

Saturday, May 20.

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium 3pm (Live GAAGO); Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium 5.15pm (Live GAAGO); Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park 2pm.

Sunday, May 21.

Group 3: Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park 2.30pm.

More in this section

Waterford v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals to be played on Saturday and Sunday of same weekend from 2024
Brian O'Connell 17/6/2022 Clare reap the rewards of development system
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 GAAGO Chief Noel Quinn believes they have 'the balance right' with broadcasting fixtures
<p>FIND THE GAP: Clare's Oisin Clune on the attack against Tipperary's Jack Leamy and Peter McGarry in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final in Semple Stadium on Monday. Pic: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Smyth bags 2-7 as Clare defeat Tipp in Munster U20 semi

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd