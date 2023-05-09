Liam Sheedy: Growing hurling like trying to push a boat up the river

Those tasked with growing the game of hurling at national level are pushing a boat up the river.

That’s the view of former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy who said the challenge for incoming GAA president Jarlath Burns is to draw up a plan to grow the game outside of the pockets where it currently exists and thrives.

The position of GAA National Hurling Development manager has sat vacant since Martin Fogarty finished his five-year contract at the end of 2021.

The former Kilkenny selector was appointed to the position in 2016 after a recommendation by the Hurling 2020 Committee, which was chaired by Sheedy.

“They are trying to push a boat up the river, it is not an easy job,” Sheedy said on the Irish Examiner hurling podcast.

“Martin Fogarty, you will not meet a more passionate man when it comes to hurling. But Martin Fogarty can't change the world on his own. He did great work. He spread himself all over Ireland. It needs a structure underneath.

“That is the challenge for Jarlath [Burns]. There has to be a plan for hurling. There are pockets of brilliance all over the country where it is going really, really well, but pockets of brilliance won't cut it. It does need a plan.

“There are concerns. Is Dublin slipping slightly? Is Wexford slipping slightly? It is trying to get more teams in. The vision at one stage was that we'd get it up to a 16-team Liam MacCarthy. I am not so sure. 30 years on, 40 years on, are we closer or further away from that? I'd say we probably haven't moved. And I don't think that is okay.”

Hurling’s promotion, Sheedy continued, has suffered from the decision to put recent Munster SHC games behind an inaccessible paywall. Of the five Munster round-robin games played to date, three have been streamed on the pay-per-view GAAGO service co-owned by the GAA and RTÉ.

“We are a voluntary based organisation. I wouldn't lose sight of the importance of being able to make our games free-to-air. There are a lot of revenue channels that we have where we can pick up money. To me, there should be an opportunity for us to see our games, especially our hurling games in the limited season we have, where people can just go in, turn on the television and the game is on. It needs to be marketed properly. Before we know it, there are other competitors jumping into our space.

“We have a jewel in hurling that is the Munster championship. How we are not facilitating all of those games, because we are going to get to a stage where the football championship is going to take on 24 games across 16 teams and at the end of that session four teams are knocked out. It's mental.

“If young people were at home watching Cork-Tipp and Clare-Limerick, how you wouldn't be out in the backyard hurling after those two spectacles the last two weekends is just beyond me. It is a missed opportunity. So yeah, we have got it wrong. We have such a product, and it is getting narrower and narrower all the time.”