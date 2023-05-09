Tailteann Cup 'can really bring a team together' says Leitrim's Paddy Maguire

A year ago, GAA President Larry McCarthy claimed at the launch of the inaugural Tailteann Cup campaign that any county could potentially take the competition 'by the scruff of the neck and march through the summer'.

Westmeath, as it turned out, took him up on his offer and McCarthy made a similar invitation to representatives of this year's 16 competing teams at Monday's tournament launch.

The strong sense among all the players at the Croke Park event, from Wexford's Eoghan Nolan talking about his belief that they can beat any of the teams in their group on their day, to Meath's Mathew Costello talking about wishing to start with a home win against Tipperary this Saturday, was that redemption is achievable.

All of the teams are fresh off provincial defeats but, crucially, believe that stringing a number of wins together is possible.

"The Tailteann Cup can really bring a team together and looking forward to next year it'll keep players and teams together because they have a second option and they won't have that fear of being beaten by a Division 1 or 2 team in a qualifier," said Leitrim's Paddy Maguire.

"That went on for a while in my career where we got hammerings and it can be very disappointing and morale is not great."

Leitrim have more reason than most to want to atone in the tier two competition. They made history for all the wrong reasons when they were dumped out of the Connacht championship by New York last month.

The beauty of the Tailteann Cup is that Leitrim - in Group 4 along with Fermanagh, Antrim and Wexford, with a trip to Antrim first up this Sunday - believe they have a decent shot at progressing.

"After losing to New York, ordinarily it would have been an early exit from the Championship if you'd run into a heavyweight qualifier team," said Maguire.

"And that would have been an awful year for the young team that's there now. The Tailteann Cup, the beauty of it is that with the group we're in, any team has a chance of beating the other. Like, we have played Wexford a few times, it's been win-lose with them so we are evenly matched I think. There's Antrim as well and a home game against Fermanagh, whoever is hungrier on the day will take these games."

Waterford have arguably drawn the shortest straw after being pitched into Group 2 alongside Meath, Down and 2020 Munster champions Tipperary though Deise defender Dermot Ryan, on the side beaten by four points by Tipp in Munster last month, is grateful for the opportunity to reset and go again.

"There's four in the group and three teams come out of each group so it's a good opportunity for everyone," said Ryan. "One result out of it will probably get you through to a preliminary quarter-final. Anything else then above that would be great. Look, we'll have games which is what you really want as a player, especially for ourselves in Waterford. We can't wait to get a few games under our belt.

"If you look at us from the start of the year, we've gotten better in terms of performances so we're really hoping to give the Tailteann Cup a good go."