Kelly: 'Nothing won yet'

Joe McDonagh Cup

OFFALY 1-24 KERRY 0-16

These are heady times for Offaly hurling, who will roll into next Wednesday’s Leinster U-20 semi-final against Dublin with quite the feelgood factor after they produced arguably their best performance of the year so far at senior level in disposing of Kerry yesterday afternoon.

In their two previous contests against Kerry this year, Offaly found a way to get their noses in front by the finish line, and it looked like a similar finale was in store here for long stretches. With defenders dominant at both ends of the field, David Nally’s goal after 20 minutes, batted to the net after a strong run by U-20 captain Charlie Mitchell, was largely the difference between the sides.

However the last 25 minutes was utterly one-sided, completely out of kilter with the two ultra-competitive league games played out by these two counties in the spring. The Offaly defence, anchored by imperious full-back Ciarán Burke, stepped up their game, and after they rattled off seven points unanswered, the contest was effectively over by the time Kerry added another score.

The win confirms the midlanders’ place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final with one game to spare, while Kerry now need to beat Laois in Austin Stack Park next weekend and hope that Offaly do them a favour by beating Carlow.

“At half-time we were three points up but there were a lot of elements that we weren’t happy with” said Faithful County manager Johnny Kelly afterwards.

“We had a lot of deliveries into the full-forward line and we didn’t collect nearly enough of them, but having said that, we were still looking dangerous. Then in the second half, we were still looking dangerous, we controlled the ball a bit better, and steadily the scores started to come”.

This extends the county’s unbeaten run at senior level out to 11 games, but excitement levels in the county have skyrocketed on the back of their U-20 win over 2020 All-Ireland minor champions Galway a week ago, though Kelly suggested that such emotions were still a little premature.

“All things are pointing in the right direction, they (the U-20’s) are a light team but they’re a joy to watch. But all that said, they’re only in a Leinster semi-final, we’re only in a Joe McDonagh final, there’s nothing won yet, we all have a lot to play for” said the Portumna native.

Not unlike the league semi-final between the sides, Kerry will look back at their failure to convert goal chances as a crucial reason why a fourth consecutive Joe McDonagh final appearance could now be out of their grasp.

After matching Offaly very well in the early exchanges, with Gavin Dooley the only forward on either side making a strong impression in front of goal – albeit Shane Conway was hurling well as a third midfielder – they never got back on level terms after Nally’s goal.

Stephen Molumphy’s men had goal chances too, but a failure by Eoin Ross to link up with Gavin Dooley and a brilliant hook by Jason Sampson to deny Jordan Conway meant that it was Offaly who led by 1-13 to 0-13 at the 45 minute mark, in a tie with more than a few flashpoints.

“The first half was a great battle, but in the second half, you can’t miss three goal chances and expect to come out on the right side. And missing seven frees, you can’t do that” admitted a rueful Molumphy.

Eoghan Cahill, Brian Duignan and Killian Sampson added excellent scores for the Faithful men as they cut loose, perhaps the first time this year that Offaly have hurled to a level that would suggest they aren’t just the smallest of fractions ahead of a tightly-bunched chasing pack in the GAA’s mezzanine level.

“These are great games, the standard is good and they’re very competitive, the biggest failure is not showing enough coverage of it” railed Molumphy.

“My seven-year-old said to me last week, why do they put on the Division Three and Four football on TV, but don’t put on Division Two hurling? He couldn’t get over it, even on the Sunday Game, you hear about Wicklow football in Division Four, but you never hear about Wicklow hurling in Division Two. That would give a bigger profile to it. You can see it in the crowds, I definitely think more coverage on TV would help”.

The competition final will certainly be televised – but Kerry will hope that Offaly continue their focus next weekend, if they want to have any part in it.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill 0-13 (0-9f, 0-25s), D Nally 1-1 (0-1 sideline), A Cleary 0-2, B Duignan 0-2, J Sampson 0-1, C Kiely 0-1, J Clancy 0-1, E Kelly 0-1, K Sampson 0-1, J Keenaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway 0-7 (0-5f, 0-15), P Boyle 0-3 (0-2f), G Dooley 0-2, M Leane 0-1, E Ross 0-1, F MacKessy 0-1, J Diggins 0-1.

Offaly: S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, D Maher; D King, J Sampson, K Sampson; P Delaney, J Clancy; C Kiely, C Mitchell, A Cleary; D Nally, B Duignan, E Cahill.

Subs: E Kelly for Cahill (16-19, temp), E Kelly for Delaney (45), J Keenaghan for Kiely (57), J Murphy for Cahill (68), S Dooley for Mitchell (68), L Langton for Cleary (70+1).

Kerry: L Dee; K O’Connor, E Murphy, E Leen; J Diggins, D Shanahan, F MacKessy; E Ross, P O’Connor; P Boyle, S Conway, M Leane; B Barrett, G Dooley, C Walsh.

Subs: J Conway for Barrett (half-time), M Boyle for Shanahan (45), D Goggin for Dooley (45), N Mulcahy for Diggins (52), K Carmody for P O’Connor (64)

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).