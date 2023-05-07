Laois far too strong for Kildare as O'Moore County keep hopes of Liam MacCarthy return alive

For Kildare, the promising form they showed in the league feels like a distant memory. 
Laois manager Willie Maher before the Joe McDonagh Cup match. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 20:11
Kevin Egan

Joe McDonagh Cup 

LAOIS 1-23 KILDARE 0-11 

Laois remain alive in the hunt for an immediate bounce back to Liam MacCarthy Cup hurling, but the forgettable fare that was produced by the O'Moore County and their easterly neighbours on Saturday afternoon in Portlaoise would suggest that Willie Maher's side are still suffering from the lack of form that has saw them win just one out of nine competitive games prior to this fixture.

The home side led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 25 minutes of error-ridden hurling, with six of those seven scores coming from placed balls.

Ross King, who was by far the leading attacking light with five excellent points from play, kickstarted a match-winning spell for Laois with a good score from 55 metres, and when Aidan Corby set up Keyes for a well-taken goal a couple of minutes before the break, there was little doubt about how this one would play out, despite some nice efforts from Cian Boran and Killian Harrington after half-time. 

A belated show of style saw Martin Phelan and James Duggan pick off a brace of points each, but only at the point where both sides knew exactly how this one was going to finish.

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), R King 0-5, T Keyes 1-1, S Bergin 0-2, M Phelan 0-2, J Duggan 0-2, J Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: D Qualter 0-6 (0-5f), C Boran 0-3, D Flaherty 0-1, K Harrington 0-1.

Laois: Enda Rowland; D Hartnett, FC Fennell, I Shanahan; R Mullaney, P Delaney, J Kelly; A Corby, R King; P Purcell, S Maher, J Keyes; S Bergin, M Phelan, T Keyes.

Subs: J Lennon for J Keyes (56), J Duggan for Bergin (56), G Lynch for Mullaney (56), P Dunne for Delaney (61), L Senior for King (66).

Kildare: P McKenna; C Byrne, S Leacy, N Ó Muineacháin; D Costello, R Boran, A Goss; S Christianseen, B Byrne; C Boran, M Delaney, J Byrne; D Flaherty, P Dolan, D Qualter.

Subs: K Harrington for Flaherty (39), R Hogan for Leacy (52), F Bass for C Boran (56), M Hogan for Christianseen (63), S Whelan for Delaney (66), H Carroll for Costello (70, temp).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).

