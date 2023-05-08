Kennedy takes satisfaction in putting ‘a bit of pride back’ in the Tipperary jersey

Operating in midfield, Kennedy was impressive. It’s yet another role he has filled this year. 
POINT MADE: Tipperary’s Séamus Kennedy celebrates scoring a point against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 07:06
John Fogarty

Seamus Kennedy feels Tipperary have “put a bit of pride back” in the jersey following their opening two provincial fixtures.

While accepting that conceding seven goals in two games is excessive, three points from two away games, the latter in front of a major Cork home crowd, is a solid return as they face into two home matches at the end of the month.

In the context of losing all four round-robin games last year, it’s an even better return, Kennedy believes. Asked if he would have taken three points at the halfway point, he replied: “Thinking on it now, going to Ennis and to Cork, you probably would, absolutely. But more to the point, just after the disappointment of last year, we were keen to give a response and put a bit of pride back in the Tipp jersey. Thankfully, I think we’ve done that the first two days.

“We felt after going five up that the games were there for us. There will be a bit of disappointment not seeing that out. We will have to learn from that. That game will stand to a lot of us, especially new blood there that saw action today.” 

As impressive as Cork were in the closing stages, Tipperary’s ability to match fire with fire and never go behind is credit in their account. However, Kennedy admitted the number of goals being coughed up has to be addressed.

“Conceding goals and conceding goals when we probably look like we’re about to kick on. We were five up, I think it could’ve been something similar in Ennis. We looked like we’d kind of seen off the pressure from Cork and Clare and then just a goal pulls them back in.

“The timing of them is something disappointing but we’ve two weeks to work on that now. It’s definitely something we need to rectify.” 

Operating in midfield, Kennedy was impressive. It’s yet another role he has filled this year. 

“I suppose the way the modern game is going, it’s fairly versatile and fairly flexible, a lot of the positions.” 

The 30-year-old fully appreciates what’s heading Tipperary’s way on Sunday week. “Limerick coming now, they’ll be hurting after the Clare game so it’s another great challenge for the group. But we’re really looking forward to getting back to Thurles. I think the Tipp crowd will like a lot of what they’ve seen in the last two outings so hopefully we’ll get a big Tipp crowd there for that game."

