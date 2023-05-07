Rebels deny Déise to maintain minor supremacy

Emily O’Donoghue and Erinn Curtin shine as Waterford denied first title
Rebels deny Déise to maintain minor supremacy

Cork celebrate winning  the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Final, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 19:11
Daragh Ó Conchúir, Nowlan Park

All-Ireland Minor Camogie Final: Cork 1-13 Waterford 1-10 

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's sports team and their award winning contributers.

Emily O’Donoghue and Erinn Curtin were on fire for Cork, who turned the tables on a Waterford team that had beaten them in the group stages and in the process, claimed a fourth Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor A camogie title in five attempts at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Waterford were appearing in their first final and perhaps that was a factor, as a slow start with the wind at their backs proved significant. They never gave up but Laoise Forrest’s goal in the fourth minute of injury time came too late for them.

O’Donoghue, who finished with 1-5, set the tone early on as she nabbed a wonderfully instinctive goal in the sixth minute, having initially created an opportunity for Ciara Morrison. The Bishopstown fulcrum followed up her jabbed finish with a well-struck free.

Amy Sheppard floated over a delightful point and when the lively Curtin nailed a stupendous score from an almost impossible angle, the first of four points from play for the right corner-forward, it was looking very good for the Rebels.

Maggie Gostl was Waterford’s most threatening player, scoring seven points and having a hand in a couple more. She drilled a 45 over the black spot to get them off the mark in the 14th minute and they settled into the fray.

Gostl finished the half with four points and won a brilliant dirty ball to set up Eimear O’Neill for another.

But Sheppard, O’Donoghue, Curtin - with another outstanding finish after the latest of a number of interceptions by Laura Dunlea – and Amy McCarthy found the target at the other end, making it 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

Waterford upped the intensity in the second half and De La Salle teenager Gostl gave the Déise’s supporters tremendous hope with a couple of placed balls.

O’Donoghue extended the margin once more with her own brace but a Gostl block set up a delightful point for O’Neill and Gostl then made no mistake from a free on the left making it a one-score game again.

But Jerry Wallace’s squad always kept their gutsy opponents at arm’s length. Curtin provided two more very neat finishes and O’Donoghue, whose twin Caoimhe also played very well, put six between them.

Waterford kept fighting, Forrest and Kate Fennessy swapping points, but Forrest’s goal came too late and it was Cork’s day.

Scorers for Cork: E O’Donoghue (1-5, 2 frees); E Curtin (0-4); A Sheppard (0-2); A McCarthy, K Fennessy (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Waterford: M Gostl (0-7, 3 45s, 2 frees); E O’Neill (0-2); L Forrest (1-1 frees) 

CORK: C Lane, M de Búrca, S Hurley, C O’Donoghue, O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan, M Condon, A Fitzgerald, A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy, E Curtin, E O’Donoghue, N McNabola. 

Subs: B O’Shaughnessy for McNabola (44), K Fennessy for Morrison (53), E Crowley for C O’Donoghue (58), A O’Sullivan for Sheppard ((60+3) 

WATERFORD: K Gardner, A Healy, M Buck, J Kirwan, F Murphy, L Forrest, L Harty, B Bowdren, C Sherlock, E O’Neill, N Halley, A McNulty, E Fitzgerald, M Gostl, K Obanya. 

Subs: O Walsh for Obanya (28), H McGrath for Halley (45), K Lyons for Walsh (57) 

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare)

More in this section

Galway football mourns All-Ireland winner Joe Young Galway football mourns All-Ireland winner Joe Young
Cork SFL: Nemo beat 'Haven to extend winning-run Cork SFL: Nemo beat 'Haven to extend winning-run
Meath v Dublin - Leinster LGFA Senior Football Championship Final Dublin cruise into another Leinster decider
#Cork - Sport
Kerry v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Goal-happy Kerry rout Clare in one-sided Munster final 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd