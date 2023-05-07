Goal-happy Kerry rout Clare in one-sided Munster final 

Kerry 5-14 Clare 0-15

On an afternoon laced with emotion for the Clifford brothers, Kerry were without a trace of it in routing the Banner to bag an 84th Munster football crown.

Kerry folk in the crowd of 12,499 had plenty to cheer throughout, but the first meaningful applause of the day followed the announcement of Paudie Clifford at left half-forward on the Kerry team. A second cheer went up shortly after when brother David was called at full-forward.

The brothers, despite the passing of their mother Ellen earlier in the weekend, had chosen to travel to Limerick and involve themselves in the provincial decider.

Such was the gap in evidence from first whistle to last, we can only surmise that Kerry would have collected a 10th Munster crown in 11 years in their absence. But that the pair made themselves available at a time of grief and loss, one can have nothing but admiration for them.

At the final whistle, a scattering of kids, as they always do, made for the younger Clifford. Kerry selector Mike Quirke was quick in reaching for David out on the field to make sure he didn’t become ensconced by oblivious youngsters.

Quirke shepherded the captain back to the main stand and inside the security line of luminous yellow bibs. Their journey was broken only sporadically by well-meaning individuals wishing to pass on their condolences.

Munster chairman Ger Ryan, before handing over the silverware, offered his sympathies to the Clifford family. There was no acceptance speech from David. He skipped back down the steps. Standing at the bottom was manager Jack O’Connor, who wrapped him in a warm embrace.

The provincial football championships have long been on the road to irrelevance. That was even more pronounced on a weekend and afternoon such as this.

It was rather poignant that it was the Clifford brothers who engineered and executed the first-half goal that altogether finished this final as a live contest.

Given Kerry were already nine clear (2-8 to 0-5), you could argue the result had already been tucked tight under the duvet. This third goal turned off the light and closed the door shut.

It was a goal the Clifford brothers practiced a million times over as kids. Paudie, out in the back garden, feeding a high ball over the top to twisting and turning David. Fetch. Finish. Green flag.

David had kicked his first point from play a minute earlier. Having had two earlier chances sail wide and short, the radar had been found and locked in with effortless simplicity.

Kerry’s third goal had stemmed from a Clare turnover. A Clare mistake. Another Clare mistake. They made the world of them in the opening half.

Midfielder Darren O’Neill claimed an early mark. He kicked the ball straight to a green shirt. It was the second early Clare attack that had broken down from nothing more than the ball being booted straight to the opposition.

Cathal O’Connor gifted possession to Kerry after dropping a handpass from Pearse Lillis. Jamie Malone kicked a point attempt short. Emmet McMahon missed a routine free. The ensuing restart was poor and found its way back to McMahon. Again he couldn’t find the target.

The clock read 23 minutes when they eventually managed a point from play.

Never did it look like there would be a changing of the dial with regard to the relationship of these two counties. Colm Collins' championship record against Kerry coming into the final was seven losses. From very early on, that record was headed for eight.

At the back, Clare were cut open often and early. The defensive structure that had stifled Cork showed loose threads that were pulled and untangled by Kerry.

David Clifford had the ball in the net in the opening minutes. It was ruled out. Referee Jerome Henry called back the play for the initial foul. Henry and the advantage rule have yet to be acquainted.

Their opening goal arrived on 16 minutes. The assist came from the impressive Dylan Casey, making his first championship start. The finish was provided by the equally impressive Tony Brosnan.

Brosnan was at the startline for goal number two. His superb crossfield ball found Geaney. The Dingle publican transferred possession to Dara Moynihan. 2-4 to 0-2. There would be no upset here.

The interval scoreline was 3-8 to 0-7. The second half was a non-event.

Clare had two goal openings early in the second half. Shane Ryan was equal to what sub Ronan Lanigan and Podge Collins fired at him.

David Clifford had his second goal for the winners on 40 minutes. The elder brother completed the team’s green flag act.

A Dylan Casey possession steal on 44 minutes began a move that ended with Clare goalkeeper Stephen Ryan beaten for the fifth time. No celebration from Paudie, just a high-five from Sean O’Shea.

Kerry head for the All-Ireland series untested. Clare head for the same group stages knowing they are a whole pile better than they showed here.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (2-6, 0-4 frees); D Moynihan, T Brosnan (1-1 each); P Clifford (1-0); S O’Shea (0-2, 0-1 ‘45); D Casey, G White, P Geaney, K Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-6, 0-4 frees); E McMahon (0-4, 0-2 frees); S Ryan (0-2 frees), K Sexton (0-2 each); C Russell (0-1).

Kerry: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: K Spillane for Geaney, B Ó Beaglaíoch for T O’Sullivan, S O’Brien for Moynihan (all 51); BD O’Sullivan for Barry, M Breen for G O’Sullivan (both 60).

Clare: S Ryan; C Rouine, C Brennan, M Doherty; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; D Coughlan, P Lillis, E McMahon; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: R Lanigan for Doherty, M McInerney for O’Connor (both HT); G Cooney for Coughlan (48); C O’Dea for Collins, I Ugwueru for O’Neil (both 58).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).